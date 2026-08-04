Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. Holds the Rights to the Largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium Deposit in the USA, and It's Systematically Advancing It Toward Development

Issued on behalf of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL)

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2026 /CNW/ -- USA News Group News Commentary - The United States runs the largest nuclear reactor fleet on earth, yet it mines almost none of the uranium that fuels it, importing an overwhelming majority of its supply. Washington has decided that is a national security issue worth fixing by adding uranium to the federal critical-minerals list and pushing to rebuild the domestic fuel supply chain. Against this backdrop, companies that actually own uranium in the ground on U.S. soil have gained significant strategic importance, and one such company has just entered the fray as a newly-listed public corporation.

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. (NASDAQ: NUCL) owns the rights to the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States - the Aurora Uranium Project located along the Oregon-Nevada border. The Company has assembled a highly skilled technical team and filed the requisite permit applications in advance of commencing Pre-Feasibility Study drilling. For a company sitting on a sizeable domestic uranium resource at a moment when the US is scrambling for exactly that, Eagle Nuclear plans to advance Aurora towards production by systematically de-risking the project from operational, technical and permitting viewpoints.

Key Takeaways

A strategically significant U.S. deposit. Eagle Nuclear owns the rights to the Aurora Uranium Project which is the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, hosting 32.75 million pounds Indicated and 4.98 million pounds Inferred under the S-K 1300 standard.

Eagle Nuclear owns the rights to the Aurora Uranium Project which is the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, hosting 32.75 million pounds Indicated and 4.98 million pounds Inferred under the S-K 1300 standard. Operations progressing in parallel with permitting. Eagle has filed permit applications with both federal and state regulatory agencies for a planned Pre-Feasibility Study drill program at Aurora; with the PFS targeted for completion in the second half of 2027.

Eagle has filed permit applications with both federal and state regulatory agencies for a planned Pre-Feasibility Study drill program at Aurora; with the PFS targeted for completion in the second half of 2027. Technical team assembled. Eagle completed its consultant roster in July 2026 to efficiently execute the drill program and related permitting, by adding Yukuskokon Professional Services, and expanding previous agreements with BBA USA and SLR International.

Eagle completed its consultant roster in July 2026 to efficiently execute the drill program and related permitting, by adding Yukuskokon Professional Services, and expanding previous agreements with BBA USA and SLR International. Cash on hand. The company reported a cash balance of approximately US$28 million and no interest-bearing debt in its second-quarter 2026 update, with results filed with the SEC on Form 10-Q on July 20, 2026.

The company reported a cash balance of approximately US$28 million and no interest-bearing debt in its second-quarter 2026 update, with results filed with the SEC on Form 10-Q on July 20, 2026. A uranium and SMR platform. Eagle has emerged as a next-generation nuclear company combining domestic uranium resource development with exclusive rights to a proprietary Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology, positioning it across the fuel-and-reactor value chain.

From Holding the Deposit to Systematically Advancing It Towards Production

The distinction that matters for Eagle Nuclear is between holding a mineable resource and proving that it can be mined. The company owns the rights to the Aurora Uranium Project, located in Malheur County (in Oregon) and Humboldt County (in Nevada) along the Oregon-Nevada border, and describes it as the largest conventional, measured and indicated uranium deposit in the United States, with 32.75 million pounds Indicated and 4.98 million pounds Inferred under the S-K 1300 technical standard. Details are set out in the company's disclosure, available through its investor materials.

In mid-2026, Eagle commenced its environmental baseline fieldwork and filed permit applications required for its planned drilling. The Pre-Feasibility Study drill program at Aurora, a campaign comprising of 47 drill holes totaling 27,000 feet of drilling, remains subject to permit approvals from the federal Bureau of Land Management and Oregon's Department of Geology and Mineral Industries. In July 2026, Eagle completed the buildout of its technical team to execute the drill program, announcing a new collaboration with Yukuskokon Professional Services and expanding its existing agreements with BBA USA and SLR International Corporation, the firms providing resource and permitting support for the Project, respectively. The PFS itself is targeted for completion in the second half of 2027.

Eagle Nuclear's treasury is fully funded through to the completion of the PFS. In its second-quarter 2026 corporate update, Eagle reported approximately US$28 million in cash and no outstanding interest-bearing debt, with quarterly results filed with the SEC on a Form 10-Q on July 20, 2026. For a pre-revenue resource developer, cash on hand and no interest-bearing debt put the Company in a strong position to execute its planned work programs.

Why Domestic Uranium Became a National Priority

The strategic context is what elevates this newly-listed uranium exploration and development company into a story worth watching. The United States operates the world's largest fleet of nuclear reactors but produces only a small fraction of the uranium they consume, leaving it heavily dependent on imports, including from Russia and Russia-aligned suppliers. That dependence has become a policy target since nuclear energy accounts for approximately 20% of total energy production in the US. Uranium was added to the US federal critical-minerals list as Washington has moved to restrict Russian uranium imports and rebuild domestic conversion and enrichment capacity. This initiative has garnered broad bipartisan consensus, whereby both sides of the aisle in Washington now treat a secure domestic nuclear fuel supply chain as a matter of national security.

What makes the situation even more dire is that demand for nuclear energy is climbing rapidly while the supply of domestically produced uranium remains severely constrained. This growing structural deficit in the supply-demand balance is primarily being driven by AI and Quantum Computing data centers, whose operators are signing power-purchase agreements for nuclear electricity to secure reliable, carbon-free baseload. In response, governments representing a large share of the global economy are making a concerted effort to drastically expand nuclear capacity by 2050, as a result of which, dozens of reactors are now under construction worldwide. Uranium's long-term contract price has surged to multi-year highs as utilities move to lock in supply. In this environment, the development of a large, conventional, US-based uranium deposit is exactly what the market and the government are rooting for.

Eagle Nuclear is well positioned to play a cornerstone role in this endeavor. The Company recently joined the Uranium Producers of America, framing itself as part of the effort to strengthen America's domestic uranium supply. The Company has paired its large domestic resource with exclusive rights to a proprietary Small Modular Reactor technology, linking its domestic uranium-resource strategy with a next-generation SMR technology. None of that guarantees that Aurora will become a mine, but it places Eagle squarely at the forefront of the policy and demand story driving the entire nuclear sector.

The Field Around It

Eagle Nuclear is an exploration-and-development-stage company, but the theme it is chasing, secure domestic nuclear fuel, is drawing capital across the uranium and nuclear-fuel value chain. The four companies below are referenced solely as market and sector context. They are further along and in several cases far larger than Eagle, are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., and their results are not indicative of Eagle's prospects. All figures are approximate and subject to change.

Ur-Energy (NYSE American: URG)

Ur-Energy is a low-cost U.S. in-situ recovery uranium producer operating the Lost Creek and Shirley Basin projects in Wyoming. The company recently marked its 100th shipment of yellowcake from Lost Creek, and the startup of Shirley Basin in 2026 lifted its licensed U.S. production and toll-processing capacity toward 4.2 million pounds a year. Ur-Energy is the closest look at where Eagle is trying to go: a domestic ISR producer already generating pounds on U.S. soil, at the commercial stage Eagle is working toward, and its production ramp illustrates the demand for exactly the kind of domestic supply Aurora represents.

enCore Energy (NASDAQ: EU)

enCore Energy is a U.S.-focused uranium company using in-situ recovery across a portfolio of South Texas projects, and it recently advanced on the permitting front when the Bureau of Land Management approved its Dewey Burdock project in South Dakota, authorizing initial construction. enCore is a useful reference for the regulatory pathway Eagle is navigating: a domestic uranium developer moving projects through federal and state permitting toward production, in the same policy environment that is pushing to rebuild U.S. supply.

Uranium Royalty (NASDAQ: UROY)

Uranium Royalty is the only pure-play uranium royalty and streaming company, holding a diversified portfolio of interests across producing and development-stage uranium projects. It recently closed the Sweetwater royalties transaction, which it framed as making it a leading U.S. uranium and land royalty player and expanding its cash-flow base, and drew fresh analyst upgrades. Uranium Royalty offers a different lens on the same tailwind Eagle is exposed to: leverage to the uranium price and to the development of the very kind of deposits Eagle is drilling, without the operational risk of any single mine.

Lightbridge (NASDAQ: LTBR)

Lightbridge is an advanced nuclear fuel technology company developing a proprietary metallic fuel for existing water-cooled reactors and Small Modular Reactors, with testing underway at Idaho National Laboratory and participation in the U.S. Department of Energy's nuclear fuel cycle efforts. It was recently added to the Solactive Global Uranium and Nuclear Components Index tracked by a major uranium ETF. Lightbridge is not a miner, but it maps to the reactor-and-fuel side of Eagle's platform, the SMR-technology angle Eagle describes, and it illustrates how much investor attention is flowing into every link of the domestic nuclear fuel chain.

What to Watch for

Eagle Nuclear's near-term milestones are both tangible and well-defined. Foremost among these is the PFS-related drill program. Receipt of the required approvals from federal and state regulatory agencies would pave the way for the planned 47-hole drill program at Aurora, with the resulting data expected to support the Company's Pre-Feasibility Study. Investors should watch for key permitting decisions, the commencement of drilling, and continued progress toward delivering the PFS in the second half of 2027. Further advancement of Eagle's proprietary SMR technology would provide additional evidence of the Company's strategy to integrate its uranium resource with next-generation nuclear energy demand.

The macro environment provides a compelling foundation for Eagle Nuclear's growth. Uranium prices remain at multi-year highs, US policy is increasingly focused on rebuilding a resilient domestic nuclear fuel supply chain, and demand from global reactor deployment and AI data center expansion represents a durable, long-term growth-driver. Within this context, advancing the largest conventional measured and indicated uranium resource in the US through permitting and toward pre-feasibility represents a significant opportunity, with the potential to create substantial value as technical studies continue to validate the scale and quality of the Aurora project.

The cautions are the typical ones for a developer, and they should be considered seriously. Eagle has not completed a Pre-Feasibility Study yet, has not made a production decision yet, and faces the permitting, technical, financing, and commodity-price risks that stand between any deposit and a producing mine - a distance many projects never close. But the Company holds a sizeable domestic uranium resource, cash on hand with no interest-bearing debt, a permit application filed for a planned drill program, and a policy environment pulling hard in its direction. That combination is why this transition from holding Aurora to advancing it toward development is worth following.

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Article Source:

Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., "Eagle Nuclear Energy Advances Aurora Toward Pre-Feasibility with Key Technical Engagements" (July 8, 2026) and Second Quarter 2026 Corporate Update (July 2026).

USA News Group | [email protected]

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Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and the Business Combination. Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp. became a public company through a business combination with Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II ("SVII"), completed in February 2026, after which the combined company began trading on Nasdaq under the ticker "NUCL." This publication may contain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Aurora Uranium Project, the SK-1300 resource figures, the drill program, the anticipated Pre-Feasibility Study and its timing, permitting, access to Small Modular Reactor technology, uranium market conditions, and the company's business prospects. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including exploration, technical, permitting, financing, commodity-price, market, legal, listing, and volatility risks, as well as risks associated with business combinations of this type. Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and do not have demonstrated economic viability; inferred resources are too speculative geologically to have economic considerations applied. No Pre-Feasibility Study has been completed and no production decision has been made. Actual results may differ materially from those projected. Readers should refer to Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.'s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Form 10-Q, for a full discussion of risk factors.

Cautionary Note Regarding Referenced Companies. References to Ur-Energy, enCore Energy, Uranium Royalty, and Lightbridge are provided solely as market and sector context. Those companies are not peers, competitors, or financial comparables of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., and differ substantially in size, stage, capitalization, and business model. Their projects, production, transactions, and share performance describe those companies only, are not indicative of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp.'s prospects or results, and must not be relied upon in evaluating the profiled company. No partnership, affiliation, or endorsement is implied. Commodity prices, market forecasts, and industry data cited describe the sector generally and are third-party estimates subject to change.

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