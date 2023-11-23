The Indigenomics Institute announces this year's winners of the 'Indigenomics 10 to Watch' List

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The Indigenomics Institute is pleased to share the 5th Annual Indigenomics 2023 '10 to Watch' List, announced at last night's Indigenomics on Bay Street Conference Gala.

The Indigenomics 10 to Watch List is an annual award for businesses, partnerships and initiatives that are demonstrating excellence and leadership in the emerging $100 billion Indigenous economy. Started in 2019, the annual list recognizes leaders who stand out for successfully building unique and strategic businesses, partnerships and initiatives that are impacting the way we interact and create value within the Indigenous economy.

The Indigenomics Institute congratulates the following recipients of the 2023 annual list for their commitment to Indigenous reconciliation and economic innovation:

"Each year, announcing the 10 to Watch List is a moment of celebration for us here at the Indigenomics Institute and for Indigenous leaders and businesses across the country," said Carol Anne Hilton, CEO and founder of the Indigenomics Institute. "The annual list illuminates the spirit of Indigenous business resurgence and highlights examples of economic innovation and inclusion to inspire others who want to join the movement.

About the Indigenomics Institute:

The Indigenomics Institute is an Indigenous economic advisory founded by Carol Anne Hilton. In 2019, the Indigenomics Institute identified that a $100 billion Indigenous economy is not only possible but essential for Canada's future. Indigenomics is modern, constructive, generative Indigenous economic design. Recognizing that Indigenous economic growth and design is good for everyone, the Indigenomics Institute works with Nations, governments and the private sector to unlock Indigenous economic value creation.

