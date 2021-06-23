The Indigenomics Institute Announces The Global Center for Indigenous Economic Design

The Global Center of Indigenomics marks the space for Indigenous empowerment and worldview. Tweet this

'The Global Center of Indigenomics is a response to hundreds of years of colonialism. It marks the space for Indigenous empowerment and worldview focusing on the significant issues of our collective lifetime: climate change, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and sustainable development", said Carol Anne Hilton, founder of The Global Center of Indigenomics.

The Center's activities will include:

A global dialogue platform with leading voices from Indigenous business, industry, and economic development

Development of a virtual global Indigenous economic market with a focus on the Indigenomic Economic Mix: 12 levers of economic design - equity, capital, trade, procurement, clean energy, technology, philanthropy, investment, commerce, entrepreneurship, procurement and social finance

Facilitation of the inaugural I70 - an international collective of Indigenous economic leadership, driving sustainable, inclusive Indigenous economies

Hosting the annual virtual global Indigenomics business conference

Indigenomics is the collective modern response to the historical and current de-valuing of Indigenous economies and knowledge systems. While Indigenous peoples are made-up of culturally distinct societies and communities and are approximately 5% of the global population, they account for close to 15% of the extreme poor. Indigenomics is a platform for revitalizing value creation and for Indigenous people to take their respective place at the economic table, designing their own futures locally, nationally, and internally.

"With the ever-growing expansion of Indigenous participation in the world's economy, having a platform that is geared towards Indigenous economic empowerment is vital for entrepreneurs and corporations to engage meaningfully with one another and to form partnerships that encourage further development and prosperity," said Jonothan Fleury, Global Center's co-founder and director.

Robin McLay, Senior Advisor to the President of Fulbright Canada and Director of Honouring Nations Canada states, "The Global Center of Indigenomics will help to elevate the voices of Indigenous peoples and mobilize the attention and resources that are required to contribute to the transformation of Indigenous economies in ways that are sustainable, far-reaching and inclusive."

About The Global Center of Indigenomics

The Global Center of Indigenomics is working with Indigenous and non-Indigenous partners and investors to foster an economic system that empowers Indigenous businesses and economies and creates positive economic outcomes for Indigenous Peoples that contributes to protecting Indigenous rights and title, and well-being.

