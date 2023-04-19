The Inaugural BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS VOLLEYBALL GAMES are Set to Take the National Stage June 3-4, 2023 in Toronto

Hosted by: Gerry Dee

Inaugural All Star Games feature top 16U and 17U female volleyball players from across Canada at the University of Toronto's Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport

at the A Selection Committee will select 24 girls from across Canada who are born in 2007 and 24 girls born in 2006. The final selections will come from the Volleyball Canada All-Star selections in Calgary in May

The final selections will come from the Volleyball Canada All-Star selections in in May Full weekend of events include reception and team practices on June 3 and matches on June 4 (16U at 11:00 am ET and 17U at 1:00 pm ET )

TORONTO, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Canada's top female volleyball talent takes centre stage Sunday, June 4 in the inaugural BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS VOLLEYBALL GAMES, streaming exclusively on CBC Gem. Broadcast from the University of Toronto's Goldring Centre for High Performance Sport, the BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS VOLLEYBALL GAMES feature Canada's top 16U and 17U female high school volleyball players, with 24 athletes competing in each game, with the support of Clean. Healthy. Hydration.™ products from BioSteel.

BioSteel All Canadian Girls Volleyball Games (CNW Group/BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc.)

To apply for media passes to the 2023 BIOSTEEL ALL CANADIAN GIRLS VOLLEYBALL GAMES, please visit allcanadianvolleyball.com/media-credentials .

"I am thrilled to host this event with the support of BioSteel, Mizuno and Volleyball Canada. Having three kids playing volleyball has exposed me even more to this great game over the past 8 years. This is a day to recognize the best young female players in Canada and showcase their talents on a National level. It's another opportunity to grow girls volleyball across the country. I'm also delighted that we have Lauri Holomis, Teresa Resch and Luana Harris as advisors for this event. These three women have all excelled in their respective fields and are great role models for these young women as they continue their education and their future after volleyball." - Gerry Dee.

"It's great to see this event coming together to promote women's volleyball and give some of the all-star players from our club championships another opportunity to play and showcase their skills" - Sandra de Graaff, Director Domestic Competitions, Volleyball Canada

Dave Bartlett, the Director of Sales and Marketing for Mizuno Canada added his thoughts on why they got involved in the event. "Mizuno is extremely honoured to play a role in the first BioSteel All Canadian Girls Volleyball Games! It will be a great weekend for all the participants, and we are excited to see this initiative enhance the future growth of women's volleyball in Canada."

