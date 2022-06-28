In 1958, the Trans-Canada Microwave System introduced live network television and direct-dialled long distance telephone service to Canadians from coast to coast. Comprising 139 relay towers spanning more than 6,275 kilometres from Victoria, B.C. to Sydney, NS, it was, when completed, the world's longest microwave network. Extended and upgraded several times during its four decades of operation, it laid the foundation for most of the telecommunication infrastructure that we rely upon today.

"On July 1, 1958, Canada's official motto suddenly took on a deeper meaning when the Trans Canada Microwave System was officially opened and Canadians were, for the first time, able to direct dial telephone calls and share television programming a mari usque ad mare - from sea to sea. It brought us together as a nation like few accomplishments before or since."

- IEEE Canada's Historian, Prof. David Michelson of the University of British Columbia

All photos courtesy of the Bell Historical Collection.

"As Canada celebrates its 155th birthday, IEEE Canada is proud to partner with EIC, CNC-URSI, Bell, TELUS, and SaskTel to recognize and remember completion of the Trans-Canada Microwave System in 1958. It was arguably the greatest exercise in nation-building that Canada had seen since the completion of the Canadian Pacific Railway in 1885 and one of the greatest engineering accomplishments in Canadian history."

- Robert Anderson, IEEE Canada's President

"Bell is honoured to partner with the IEEE, EIC, CNC-URSI, TELUS and SaskTel in recognizing the Trans-Canada Microwave System which reached across our vast country connecting Canadians for the first time over 60 years ago. It was a significant achievement, and since then we've been able to connect even more Canadians in communities large and small, and in rural and remote locations across the country. I'm proud that Bell is continuing to advance how Canadians connect with each other and the world with the most advanced communications networks."

- Stephen Howe, Bell's Chief Technology and Information Officer

"It makes me proud as a Canadian and an engineer to recognize, along with our partners IEEE, EIC, Bell, CNC-URSI and SaskTel, the history and legacy of the Trans-Canada Microwave System. It had a significant impact on our society at the time connecting Canadians from coast-to-coast, and making Canada among the very first countries in the world to use the telephone on microwaves. It's a testament to our Canadian innovation that has since continued to evolve, maintaining our global leadership position as having one of the best networks in the world."

- Ibrahim Gedeon, TELUS's Chief Technology Officer, and IEEE Fellow

"The Trans-Canada Microwave System was instrumental in connecting Saskatchewan and SaskTel to the rest of the country. SaskTel is honoured to be one of the many partners that celebrate this milestone achievement, and the significance it has in our Canadian history."

- Daryl Godfrey, SaskTel's Chief Technology Officer

The recognition will also kick off the Trans-Canada Microwave System History Project, an effort to reach out to the thousands of Canadian engineers with recollections and memorabilia of the system and preserve these in a digital archive to be jointly administered by IEEE Canada and the Canadian National Committee of the International Union of Radio Science (CNC-URSI).

For more information about the Trans-Canada Microwave System and the Trans-Canada Microwave System History Project, please visit ursi/tcms or ieee/tcms.

