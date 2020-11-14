WENDAKE, QC, Nov. 14, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - It is with sorrow and great sadness that we have just learned of the death of the former Grand Chief of the Huron-Wendat Nation, Mr. Max "One Onti" Gros-Louis. Our first words are addressed to his entire family, to his wife Ms. Marie Roux, and to his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. On behalf of the Huron-Wendat Nation Council, we wish to extend our heartfelt sympathy and deepest condolences. "I had the privilege over the past few days to speak to Mr. Gros-Louis. It was an exchange that was full of both emotion and respect", said Grand Chief Rémy Vincent.

Born in Wendake in 1931, Mr. Gros-Louis was Grand Chief of the Nation for 33 years from 1964 to 1984, 1987 to 1996, and 2004 to 2008. Favouring dialogue and diplomacy, he is one of the founding members of the Canadian National Indian Brotherhood (which later became the Assembly of First Nations). Recognized on the international stage, he was a remarkable Grand Chief of our Nation who was proud of his community and passionate about Indigenous politics. He was the recipient of numerous awards and distinctions highlighting his involvement in advocating for Indigenous rights and in the defense and promotion of First Nations in Canada and around the world. He received the following distinctions: The Legion of Honour and the Order of Merit (France) in 2008, the National Order of Quebec in 2011, the Order of Canada in 2015 and many others.

As a former Grand Chief of our Nation, he was among those who served our people the longest. In particular, he led the expansion of our community's lands, helped the Wendat people shine around the world and was one of the first public figures to denounce, on the international stage, the "planned" genocide of the First Nations in Canada.

In closing, Grand Chief Rémy Vincent made a point of delivering this very special message to Mr. Gros-Louis. "Grand Chief One Onti, thank you for walking with us and by our side. It is very difficult to summarize in a single message all of the actions that you accomplished over many years as you dedicated your time to our Nation and defended our rights. You are among those who forged our Nation. You had a lasting impact on the hearts and minds of many people, both here and elsewhere, with your strong personality and the influence of your interventions. The Nation wishes you a wonderful journey on the path of our ancestors."

