The new Grand Chief Rémy Vincent has, throughout his campaign, proposed a change and a new approach which is intended to be more transparent and more collaborative within the Nation. For a while now, the urge for this shift, which will further involve all the Wendat in the future of the Nation, was palpable. Clearly this wind of change was real.

A proud 47-year-old father and Wendat, the new Grand Chief Rémy Vincent has always been involved in the Community and has also sat for the past two years as Family Chief on the Council of the Huron-Wendat Nation. Being at the forefront of all the Nation's files, he has invested a lot of energy, in particular as:

Responsible of the Wahta' Elementary School and educational services

Responsible for Leisure and Community Activities, with the Youth Center

Responsible and spokesperson for Youth

Member of the strategic committee for the defense and affirmation of ancestral rights and rights resulting from the Nionwentsïo treaty

Member of the board of directors

With his training in forestry, his journey as an entrepreneur and his experience at the Council's table, the new Grand Chief Rémy Vincent has deployed a program that emphasizes eight priority issues for the Nation, which represent major challenges:

The defense of the territory

Economic development

Management of lands and designated lands of Wendake-East

Improving internal and external communications within the Council and with all members of the Nation

Finances and taxation

Education

Heritage, culture and revitalization of the Wendat language

According to the Council's electoral code, family chiefs and the Grand Chief are appointed for four-year terms. According to this same code, taking office immediately follows the results of the election. The new Grand Chief Rémy Vincent therefore congratulates this year's elected officials...

Dumont/Savard/Sioui Family Chief : Jean-Mathieu Sioui

Gros-Louis/Rock/Duchesne Family Chief : Carlo Gros-Louis

Cercle familial Picard/Lainé Family Chief : Stéphane B. Picard

Cercle familial Sioui Family Chief : Daniel Sioui

... and is already working to ensure a professional transition that is respectful of all.

SOURCE Grand Chief Rémy Vincent

