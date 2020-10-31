The Huron-Wendat Nation elected Rémy Vincent as its new Grand Chief Français
Oct 31, 2020, 07:00 ET
WENDAKE, QC, Oct. 31, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Yesterday, the Huron-Wendat Nation elected a new Grand Chief: Rémy Vincent.
More than 2000 members of voting age exerted their voting rights this year in this decisive election. Given the current COVID-19 situation, several Wendat had to vote by mail. Others went to the polls in Wendake where they were able to vote in accordance with sanitary measures. The new Grand Chief Rémy Vincent therefore wishes to thank all voters as well as all election staff who have worked to serve democracy in recent weeks.
The new Grand Chief Rémy Vincent has, throughout his campaign, proposed a change and a new approach which is intended to be more transparent and more collaborative within the Nation. For a while now, the urge for this shift, which will further involve all the Wendat in the future of the Nation, was palpable. Clearly this wind of change was real.
A proud 47-year-old father and Wendat, the new Grand Chief Rémy Vincent has always been involved in the Community and has also sat for the past two years as Family Chief on the Council of the Huron-Wendat Nation. Being at the forefront of all the Nation's files, he has invested a lot of energy, in particular as:
- Responsible of the Wahta' Elementary School and educational services
- Responsible for Leisure and Community Activities, with the Youth Center
- Responsible and spokesperson for Youth
- Member of the strategic committee for the defense and affirmation of ancestral rights and rights resulting from the Nionwentsïo treaty
- Member of the board of directors
With his training in forestry, his journey as an entrepreneur and his experience at the Council's table, the new Grand Chief Rémy Vincent has deployed a program that emphasizes eight priority issues for the Nation, which represent major challenges:
- The defense of the territory
- Economic development
- Management of lands and designated lands of Wendake-East
- Improving internal and external communications within the Council and with all members of the Nation
- Finances and taxation
- Education
- Heritage, culture and revitalization of the Wendat language
According to the Council's electoral code, family chiefs and the Grand Chief are appointed for four-year terms. According to this same code, taking office immediately follows the results of the election. The new Grand Chief Rémy Vincent therefore congratulates this year's elected officials...
Dumont/Savard/Sioui Family Chief : Jean-Mathieu Sioui
Gros-Louis/Rock/Duchesne Family Chief : Carlo Gros-Louis
Cercle familial Picard/Lainé Family Chief : Stéphane B. Picard
Cercle familial Sioui Family Chief : Daniel Sioui
... and is already working to ensure a professional transition that is respectful of all.
