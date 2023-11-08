THE HUMAN TRIAL: Canada's Moment - The Path to a Breakthrough Cure for Type 1 Diabetes

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - In honour of Diabetes Awareness Month, Novo Nordisk, JDRF, Diabetes Canada, the McEwan Stem Cell Institute, and the filmmakers behind The Human Trial gathered a diverse and passionate audience at the National Arts Centre last night, Tuesday, November 7th. This landmark event, "The Human Trial: Canada's Moment," brought together some of the brightest minds and the most passionate voices in the fight against type 1 diabetes.

Esteemed journalist and broadcaster, Catherine Clark, hosted the evening, while André Picard, a prominent health reporter for The Globe and Mail, moderated a dynamic panel discussion.

The panel featured a poignant virtual contribution from Canadian actor Victor Garber, the celebrated actor and advocate, who is also part of the T1D community. His involvement underscored the urgency of the cause and the collective aspiration for a functional cure.

The distinguished panelists – including Michael Scott, VP, Device Development at Novo Nordisk; Dr. Cristina Nostro, Senior Scientist at the McEwen Stem Cell Institute; Cate Murray, President & CEO, Stem Cell Network; and Ottawa-born Lisa Hepner, filmmaker, discussed the extraordinary breakthroughs being made in labs across the country, highlighting how close we are to a functional cure for insulin-dependent diabetes. Attendees experienced this pivotal moment firsthand and had the rare opportunity to engage with the panel during a lively Q&A session.

A private reception was held before the event for industry leaders, researchers, policymakers, and those directly affected by diabetes.

"I'm proud to be Canadian, and prouder still that Canadian researchers are closer than ever to finding a cure for my disease. Much of the breakthrough stem cell therapies are being pioneered here in cities across our nation." - Victor Garber, CM, Actor

The event partners brought together an alliance that included Novo Nordisk, JDRF, Diabetes Canada, DRIFCan, Beyond Type 1, and the McEwen Stem Cell Institute, demonstrating the power of unity in the face of a common challenge.

"If you had asked me 10 years ago that we would be this close to a cure, I wouldn't have believed it," says Lisa Hepner, the LA-based director and writer of The Human Trial. "But after being in the trenches shooting the research, it's no longer hyperbole. I can see the celebratory press conference I've always wanted to film."

Please refer to the media kit here for more details and highlights from the event. Victor Garber, Lisa Hepner and fellow panelists are available for media interviews upon request.

About The Human Trial:

In 2011, Ottawa-born filmmaker Lisa Hepner and her husband Guy Mossman began filming a radical stem cell treatment for diabetes. More than a decade later, The Human Trial shows what's possible when breakthrough science is championed, funding isn't an obstacle, and the private and public sector collaborate. Could this be Canada's next Nobel Prize in Medicine?

SOURCE Earnscliffe Strategies

For further information: For further media inquiries or to request interviews, please contact Kiki Cloutier at [email protected].