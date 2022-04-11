THE HUDDLE 2022 - KEY INTERNATIONAL 5G CONFERENCE TO RETURN TO OTTAWA

Every year since 2014, the WWRF Huddle has provided a meeting point for the world's leading 5G experts from academia, industry, and Government. This is the second time the Huddle will take place in the Nation's Capital, with its 4 th edition having taken place in Ottawa in 2017, attracting more than 200 top-level participants. Other previous locations for the Huddle include New Delhi, Tokyo, Durban, Copenhagen, and London.

Announcing the decision to return to Ottawa, Nigel Jefferies, Chairman of WWRF said: "We are very pleased to be working with the ITU and our other partners at this critical time, as we are coming out of the coronavirus pandemic and making plans to secure our wireless future. This is the opportunity to take stock of where we are, and identify the key developments required to make the benefits of the Wireless World available to all people, wherever they may be. I hope all those with a stake in this will join us for these vital discussions."

Robert Ghiz, President and CEO of CWTA added: "CWTA is delighted to once again be working alongside WWRF as the Canadian partner in hosting its 8th Annual WWRF Huddle: 5G and Beyond, which will provide the perfect opportunity to further showcase Canada's position as a leader in wireless telecommunications, including next generation technologies such as 5G."

The 2022 WWRF Huddle will have as its main theme "5G and Beyond: The Wireless World in 2030", focusing on the journey of technological advancement up to 2030 and beyond, as well as on the continued evolution of 5G and future wireless connectivity.

For details on registration and for the full conference programme, visit www.wwrfhuddle.com or contact Joana Lima at [email protected].

