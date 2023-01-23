THE HOUSE OF SUNTORY ANNOUNCES THE CANADIAN ARRIVAL OF ITS FIRST-EVER WORLD BLENDED WHISKY, SUNTORY WORLD WHISKY 'AO'

A premium whisky featuring five of the world's most renowned whisky regions

TORONTO, ON, Jan. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - The House of Suntory has announced the arrival of its first-ever world-blended whisky, Suntory World Whisky 'Ao', to the general market. Previously available in Japan and Global Travel Retail only, the whisky arrived last month to Canada, Taiwan, Singapore, and Korea – and has been available in Canada since December 2022. Blended using whisky from Suntory Group's own distilleries in five of the world's most renowned whisky regions: Scotland, Ireland, Canada, Japan and the US. Suntory World Whisky 'Ao', meaning blue, is named after the oceans that connect these five whisky regions of the world together.

This one-of-a-kind whisky is a tribute to the liquids' long history, perfectly capturing the heathery flavour of Ardmore and Glen Garioch in Scotland, the complexity of Cooley in Ireland, the smoothness of Alberta in Canada, the vibrance of Jim Beam in the US, and the subtlety of Yamazaki and Hakushu in Japan. With notes of vanilla, tropical fruit and cinnamon, it is the distinctive climate, fermentation and distillation processes in each whisky-making region that gives the whisky its unique taste.

Fifth-generation Suntory Chief Blender, Shinji Fukuyo, carefully selected the liquids used based on Suntory's globally recognized Monozukuri craftsmanship – a relentless pursuit of perfection, meticulous attention to detail and commitment to quality. Building on Suntory's history of craftsmanship, this innovative, multi-faceted, premium blended whisky embodies the spirit of Suntory and is a tribute to the liquid's long history.

Shinji Fukuyo said, "Ao is an exceptional whisky which, through the art of Suntory blending, allows you to enjoy the unique characteristics of each of the five major whisky-making regions."

Suntory World Whisky Ao is available in 700ml bottles (43% ABV) at a suggested retail price of $104.95 and is available at most retailers. It joins the Suntory global whisky portfolio, the pioneer of Japanese Single Malts, and Japan's most highly awarded blended whisky, Hibiki.

The bottle is five-sided in honour of the five major whisky-making regions. The calligraphic lettering was written by Japanese calligrapher Tansetsu Ogino with an intent to represent the whiskies' global origins and Japanese craftsmanship.

For more information, visit www.house.suntory.com

TASTING NOTES –

ABV: 43%

Colour – Amber

Nose – Profound vanilla, pineapple-like fruitiness on top, a creamy sweetness and depth with a lingering woody aroma

Palate – Smooth and sweet mouthfeel, gradually followed with smokiness and cinnamon-like spiciness

Finish – Sweet and smoky, spicy and woody, a layered complexity

ABOUT HOUSE OF SUNTORY

Since 1923, Suntory has been renowned as the pioneer of Japanese whisky for its House of Master Blenders and for their Art of Blending. Founder Shinjiro Torii built Japan's first malt whisky distillery in Yamazaki, and the Suntory legacy continued with Torii's son and Suntory's second Master Blender, Keizo Saji, who continued to establish distilleries including the Hakushu distillery. As the generations of Suntory's master blenders carry on, Suntory Whisky remains committed to heritage and innovation. The House of Suntory has been named four-time Distiller of the Year at the International Spirits Challenge in London, UK (2010, 2012, 2013, 2014). Suntory Whiskies are subtle, refined, and complex. The portfolio includes two single malt whiskies: Yamazaki—Japan's N°1 Single Malt, multi-layered and profound, and Hakushu—verdant, fresh, and delicately smoky; and two blends: the noble blend, Hibiki—Japan's most highly awarded blended whisky and Suntory Whisky Toki. The House of Suntory portfolio also offers Roku Japanese Gin and Haku Japanese Vodka. Created from Japanese ingredients by the master artisans at the House of Suntory, Roku Gin and Haku Vodka represent the nature and spirit of Japan.

ABOUT BEAM SUNTORY:

As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory inspires human connections. Consumers from all corners of the globe call for the company's brands, including the iconic Jim Beam® and Maker's Mark® bourbon brands and Courvoisier® cognac, as well as world-renowned premium brands including Basil Hayden®, Knob Creek®, and Legent™ bourbon; Yamazaki®, Hakushu®, Hibiki® and Toki™ Japanese whisky; Teacher's, Laphroaig® and Bowmore® Scotch whisky; Canadian Club® whisky; Hornitos® and Sauza® tequila; EFFEN®, Haku® and Pinnacle® vodka; Sipsmith® and Roku™ gin; and On The Rocks Premium Cocktails.

Beam Suntory was created in 2014 by combining the world leader in bourbon and the pioneer in Japanese whisky to form a new company with a deep heritage, passion for quality, innovative spirit and vision of Growing for Good, which now includes its transformative sustainability strategy, Proof Positive. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Beam Suntory is a subsidiary of Suntory Holdings Limited of Japan. For more information on Beam Suntory, its brands, and its commitment to social responsibility, please visit www.beamsuntory.com and www.drinksmart.com.

