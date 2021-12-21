The new 3,821 square-foot salon is designed to capture the elegance and intimacy of a private estate. The House's signature soft taupe and grey color palette is used throughout and complements classic Winston elements such as custom designed lacquer, bronze accents, and antique bronze furniture with pristine marble floors and bespoke crystal chandeliers. The interior layout features dedicated galleries for bridal and collections, designed to highlight the breadth of Harry Winston's exceptional offering, while ensuring clients the highly personalized shopping experience that the House is known for. Private selling rooms provide the ideal environment for a discreet and truly luxurious shopping experience.