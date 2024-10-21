OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - MediaSmarts has brought back the house hippo – this time to address the rise of AI-generated deepfakes and to encourage everyone to check the information they see online before they share it.

The AI-focused campaign is being launched during Canada's 19th annual Media Literacy Week, which runs from October 21 to 25 and invites teachers, students, seniors' centres, community groups, libraries and museums across Canada to celebrate by engaging in digital media literacy activities.

The Break the Fake house hippo campaign is funded by the Government of Canada and it's part of MediaSmarts' new AI literacy initiative, which includes a guide to AI funded by Meta, lesson plans for teachers, tipsheets and new educational videos.

"The house hippo is a perfect reminder that it's easier than ever to be fooled by what we see on our screens, particularly with the rise of deepfakes," said Kathryn Ann Hill , Executive Director of MediaSmarts. "MediaSmarts believes it's important to teach people of all ages AI literacy skills, which are founded in media literacy. If we all take a moment to pause and check before we share information with our friends and family, especially when it comes to topics like politics and health, we can help stop the spread of misinformation."





"MediaSmarts believes it's important to teach people of all ages AI literacy skills, which are founded in media literacy. If we all take a moment to pause and check before we share information with our friends and family, especially when it comes to topics like politics and health, we can help stop the spread of misinformation." "The surge of misinformation and disinformation online is increasing, especially with the rapid advance of generative AI technologies. This global challenge threatens not only the confidence Canadians have in the media and institutions, but also in our democracy," said the Honourable Pascale St-Onge, Minister of Canadian Heritage. "Campaigns like MediaSmarts' Break the Fake have a critical role to play in teaching us to examine what we see online more critically. Making people aware and mobilizing them is important so that technological innovation, including AI, happens in an ethical and responsible way, while respecting our democratic values."

MediaSmarts is currently conducting a research study to test the effectiveness of the Break the Fake campaign videos, using surveys and focus groups to measure its impact on participants' ability to recognize and respond to false information. The results will be released in 2025.

The third annual Digital Citizen Day (October 23), sponsored by TikTok Canada, also takes place during Media Literacy Week, encouraging everyone to make our digital spaces better and share their experiences online using #DigitalCitizenDay.

MediaSmarts is Canada's bilingual centre for digital media literacy. A registered charity, MediaSmarts has been conducting research, developing resources and advancing digital media literacy since 1996. Visit www.mediasmarts.ca to learn more.

