The Honourable Richard B.T. Goepel, K.C. Joins Watson Goepel

VANCOUVER, BC , Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Watson Goepel LLP ("Watson Goepel" or the "Firm"), is pleased to announce that the Hon. Richard B.T. Goepel, K.C. has joined the Firm as Senior Counsel effective September 7, 2022. Mr. Goepel returns to Watson Goepel following his retirement from the BC Court of Appeal. He brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the Firm after serving on the bench for over 20 years.

The Hon. Richard B.T. Goepel, K.C. (CNW Group/Watson Goepel LLP)

Mr. Goepel was admitted to the BC Bar in 1974, and co-founded Watson Goepel Maledy in 1984, now Watson Goepel. During his career as a lawyer, he practiced in the areas of commercial litigation and insurance law. Prior to his appointment to the bench, he was recognized as a leading litigator and appeared in all courts of British Columbia and the Supreme Court of Canada. He was appointed Queen's Counsel in 1999. In September 2001, he was appointed a judge of the Supreme Court of British Columbia. In 2013, after 12 years on the trial court, he was appointed to the BC Court of Appeal. During his 21-year judicial career, he presided over all manner of cases, including criminal, civil and family claims. He is highly regarded as an effective and respected decision-maker.

Mr. Goepel looks forward to the resumption of his legal career. He can provide strategic advice to members of the Firm and to other firms. He will be available to give advice to lawyers on court applications, potential appeals following trial and conduct mock hearings as part of the preparation for court appearances at all levels of court. He will be actively involved in arbitration, mediation and other forms of alternative dispute resolution.

Ryan R. Lee, Managing Partner of the Firm, said, "Mr. Goepel's lengthy judicial experience and insights into the judicial process will be extremely valuable to our clients and legal professionals and will help us expand upon the legal counsel and services we currently provide. We are excited to welcome him back to the Firm and into our litigation practice group where he will focus on arbitration, mediation and other forms of dispute resolution and be able to advise on a whole range of legal matters."

About Watson Goepel LLP

Established in 1984 and home to approximately 40 lawyers, Watson Goepel is a trusted firm in the city's legal and business community. The firm's primary areas of focus include litigation, business law, employment law, estate law, family law and personal injury law for individuals and businesses of all sizes.

Watson Goepel LLP is a member of Lawyers Associated Worldwide (LAW), a global association of more than 100 independent law firms located in more than 180 major commercial centers throughout the world. Membership in LAW allows us to service the legal needs of our clients in both domestic and foreign markets, giving us a truly global reach.

SOURCE Watson Goepel LLP

For further information: Please direct enquiries to: Vanessa Wong, Business Development & Marketing Specialist, [email protected], 604.609.3090