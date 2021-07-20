The Québec company will ramp up the development of its unique tool to aid in the diagnosis of mental health disorders and enhancements to its analytical platform.

QUÉBEC, July 20, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

The Québec region counts several dynamic businesses and organizations with innovative ideas helping to create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to scale back their operations. Today, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support now more than ever to ensure their communities remain robust. The Government of Canada has committed to assisting them as they pursue their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, accompanied by Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness, today announced $1 million in financial support to diaMentis Inc. on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED.

The company industrializes technology resulting from research done at Université Laval to develop a tool to aid in the diagnosis of mental health disorders. This project could have major repercussions for healthcare services, not to mention the various economic impacts that could be generated when it reaches maturity, including the creation of 10 jobs in the short term.

This repayable contribution will allow diaMentis to step up its current benchmarking study and, therefore, continue its certification process. The company is developing the first product for its technological platform and preparing to implement its marketing strategy. The technology developed by diaMentis received a special designation as a scientific breakthrough by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in December 2020.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports innovative businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec's economic recovery relies, among other things, on companies that are well grounded in the regional economy. Innovation is a major contributor to growth, in addition to being a key asset in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.

"By investing in diaMentis, we are investing in innovation, new technology and the creation of good jobs here in Quebec. We have a plan to kickstart our economy, and we will be there so local families can participate."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Quebec Lieutenant, Leader of the Government in the House of Commons and Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"Helping businesses grow and innovate so they can be more competitive and create good-quality jobs is one of our core priorities. That is why we are providing our support to diaMentis, a company whose success is raising the profile not just of the Québec region but of the entire Canadian economy.

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Public Safety and Emergency Preparedness

"Our plan to rebuild the Canadian economy involves helping businesses to ensure they have what they need to remain competitive, prosper and create good jobs. Thanks to our government's financial assistance, diaMentis will be able to continue to innovate in a cutting-edge sector and consolidate its industry and market position. We are here to support our regions, workers and Quebec and Canadian SMEs during these difficult times so that, together, we can rebuild a stronger, more resilient and more sustainable economy."

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Member of Parliament for Ahuntsic-Cartierville, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED

"We wish to thank the Government of Canada for this financial support, which is arriving at a pivotal moment for diaMentis. This support will help us to ramp up the development of our technological platform, which is unparalleled in North America and whose goal is to ensure more efficient mental health services through better patient management. We want to improve the speed and accuracy of the diagnostic process for various mental health disorders, for the benefit of patients and different stakeholders. More prompt intervention could change a person's life. Remember that 20% of the population of industrialized countries--which represents 450 million people according to the WHO—is dealing with a mental health issue, including one out of five Canadians."

Normand Tremblay, President and Chief Executive Officer, diaMentis

The funds were provided under CED's Regional Economic Growth through Innovation program. This program is geared towards entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and make them more competitive, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions.

A successful economic recovery will depend, among other things, on the vaccination of as many Canadians as possible. To learn more: Vaccines for COVID-19.

CED is a key federal partner in Quebec's regional economic development. With its 12 regional business offices, CED accompanies businesses, supporting organizations and all regions across Quebec into tomorrow's economy.

