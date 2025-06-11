The Honourable Nolan Quinn to deliver opening remarks at OACETT Conference

WINDSOR, ON, June 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Honourable Nolan Quinn, Minister of Colleges, Universities, Research Excellence and Security, will deliver opening remarks at the Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians and Technologists (OACETT) Conference on Friday, June 13, 2025, at Caesars Windsor Hotel.

This year's conference focuses on the future of infrastructure and the built environment in Ontario. As the province continues to grow and evolve, so too does the need for innovative, forward-looking solutions to meet emerging challenges and seize new opportunities. The event will convene industry leaders, professionals from academic institutions and companies, association executives, and subject matter experts for insightful discussions on Ontario's rapidly changing infrastructure landscape.

Event Details:

What: Opening Remarks by The Honourable Nolan Quinn

When: Friday, June 13, 2025

Time: 1:45 p.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Where: Augustus I Room

Location: Caesars Windsor Hotel, 377 Riverside Dr E, Windsor, ON

Media are invited to attend. Journalists, photographers and cameramen are required to register at https://bit.ly/mediaRSVPform.

SOURCE Ontario Association of Certified Engineering Technicians & Technologists (OACETT)

For more information about the conference: Visit https://bit.ly/OACETTConference2025 or contact Michelle Malcolm-Francis, senior marketing & communications specialist, [email protected].