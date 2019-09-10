The Honourable John Manley Joins Bennett Jones as Senior Business Advisor

TORONTO, Sept. 10, 2019 /CNW/ - Bennett Jones is pleased to announce that The Honourable John Manley, P.C., O.C. has joined the firm as a Senior Business Advisor. He is based in the Ottawa office. John is Canada's former Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Finance Minister and Industry Minister. From 2010 to 2018, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Business Council of Canada (formerly the Canadian Council of Chief Executives), representing the CEOs of leading Canadian corporations.

"John is one of the most highly respected business leaders in Canada," says Hugh MacKinnon, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Bennett Jones. "He has enjoyed senior leadership positions in both the public and private sector, and has worked with top CEOs and entrepreneurs nationwide. He has a unique and constructive vision for Canada's success and economic growth. John has an incredible understanding of where business opportunities lie and will be a tremendous advisor for our clients and lawyers."

John is currently Chair of the Boards of Directors of CIBC and CAE Inc., and is a member of the Board of Directors of Telus. He is an Officer of the Order of Canada and is active in the not-for-profit sector. He is Chair of the Advisory Council of the Canadian Global Affairs Institute and past-Chair of the Canadian branch of the Trilateral Commission. He is also a member of the International Advisory Council of the Brookings Institution and the Wilson Center Global Advisory Council.

"I am thrilled to join one of Canada's leading national law firms," says John. "I hope to bring my years of experience in government and business to bear in supporting the efforts of Bennett Jones' clients and my colleagues."

John holds Honorary Doctorates from the University of Ottawa, Carleton University, University of Toronto, Western University, the University of Windsor and York University.

John will be a part of Bennett Jones' exceptional Public Policy Group. Members of the team have been invaluable for their leadership in shaping public policy in Canada, and in developing business responses to those policies. The Group provides clients with integrated policy and legal expertise, and advisory services on domestic and international issues.

