The Honourable Jason Kenney Joins Teneo as Senior Advisor

TORONTO, MONTRÉAL and CALGARY, AB, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Teneo, the global CEO advisory firm, today announced the appointment of the Honourable Jason Kenney as Senior Advisor. Jason is a proven leader with more than 25 years of experience in Canadian federal and provincial elected office.

From 2019 to 2022, Jason served as Premier of Alberta, where he focused on creating opportunities for businesses, Indigenous communities and the people of Alberta.

For more than 19 years, Jason served as a federal Member of Parliament and led several Ministries, including Citizenship, Immigration and Multiculturalism; Employment and Social Development; and National Defence. He also served as Chair of the Cabinet Operations Committee.

His accomplishments in public life have been recognized by universities, think tanks, international NGOs and the media. In 2004, he was named by Maclean's magazine as one of Canada's 100 Leaders of the Future. He received the UN Watch Moral Courage Award in 2014 and the inaugural Benjamin Disraeli Prize by Policy Exchange in recognition of his outreach to Canada's ethnic and cultural communities.

"Jason's vision and experience in public policy and business are well established. We are extremely pleased to welcome him to Teneo and for him to join our esteemed group of Senior Advisors. Given his experience managing and leading complex challenges in Alberta, Canada and globally, his perspective will be highly sought after," said James Crossland, Chairman and CEO of Teneo's business in Canada.

Jason added, "Companies in Alberta and Canada are being challenged today by seismic shifts in their operating environments. I am excited to be part of Teneo's continued growth in Canada and look forward to working in partnership with the team and its clients."

Jason is a Senior Advisor at Bennett Jones and a Senior Fellow at the C.D. Howe Institute. He is on the Board of Directors of ATCO Ltd., Coril Holdings Ltd. and Fairfax India Holdings Corporation.

About Teneo

Teneo is the global CEO advisory firm. We partner with our clients globally to do great things for a better future. Drawing upon our global team and expansive network of senior advisors, we provide advisory services across our five business segments on a stand-alone or fully integrated basis to help our clients solve complex business challenges. Our clients include a significant number of the Fortune 100 and FTSE 100, as well as other corporations, financial institutions and organizations.

SOURCE Teneo

For further information: John Crean, Senior Managing Director, 416-209-5831, [email protected]