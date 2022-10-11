The Home of the Whopper® turns into the Home of the Ghosts this Halloween

Burger King® adds Ghost Detector to BK App for Royal Perks Members and Introduces New Home of the GHOSTS Whopper Nationwide

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Trick, or treat? This Halloween, Burger King® Guests can have both. Starting today, the Home of the Whopper® is adding an electromagnetic field ghost detector within the BK App and inviting its Royal Perks members to discover whether they have paranormal activity in their house. Members who use the Home of the Ghosts feature in the app are in for a spooky surprise: an exclusive offer for two featuring the new limited time Home of the GHOSTS Whopper.

The new ghost detector and Home of the GHOSTS Whopper offer is available for Royal Perks members only on the BK app from October 11 – November 6. (CNW Group/Burger King Canada)

This latest Whopper innovation is scary good, and includes everything Burger King Guests love about the Whopper sandwich with a Halloween-themed twist – a ¼ lb. flame-grilled beef patty, fresh tomatoes, lettuce, onions, and pickles all topped with 2 layers of black garlic sauce (while supplies last). Guests can get the Home of the GHOSTS Whopper starting Oct. 3 for a limited time at restaurants nationwide.

Burger King Canada launched its Royal Perks loyalty program in May, and the Home of the Ghosts promotion is the latest exclusive benefit BK is giving its members... a treat for you and your newly found friendly ghost.

The new ghost detector and Home of the GHOSTS Whopper offer will be available for Royal Perks members only on the BK app from October 11 – November 6.

SOURCE Burger King Canada

