The Home Equity Partners Welcomes Rob Hengartner to Advisory Board

TORONTO, April 23, 2025 /CNW/ - The Home Equity Partners (HEQ), a Toronto-based company redefining how homeowners access their home equity, is proud to announce the appointment of Rob Hengartner to its Advisory Board.

Rob brings over 20 years of experience in finance and investment management roles and has an impressive long term track record of investing. He previously served as Managing Partner at The Woodbridge Company Ltd., where he developed significant expertise across various asset classes and investment strategies. Rob holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the DeGroote School of Business and MBA from the Schulich School of Business.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rob to our Advisory Board," said Shael Weinreb, Founder and CEO of HEQ. "His experience and strategic insight will be instrumental as we continue to expand our mission to help homeowners in the GTA unlock the power of their home equity."

"Joining The Home Equity Partners is a unique opportunity to work with a dynamic team that's changing the way people in the GTA view and access the equity in their homes," said Hengartner. "I'm very excited to help HEQ scale a fintech solution that truly supports homeowners."

HEQ's signature Home Equity Sharing Agreement (HESA) gives homeowners access to funds without monthly payments, in exchange for a share in future appreciation. The approach has proven successful in the U.S., where providers like Unison and Hometap have funded over $3 billion in HESA's since 2008.

"Whether homeowners want to renovate, consolidate debt, or build their financial future, a HESA offers a flexible solution to meet their needs," said Alicia Pedicelli, Chief Revenue Officer of HEQ. "Thanks to a shared approach to future home price appreciation, homeowners can confidently pursue their goals with peace of mind—without any interest or monthly payments."

HEQ is a Toronto-based financial solutions company helping homeowners unlock equity through a flexible, transparent HESA model. In addition to empowering homeowners, HEQ provides investors with access to the stable returns of home price appreciation—without the overhead of ownership.

To learn more or apply, visit: https://www.theheqpartners.com

