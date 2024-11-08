The Holy Gasp opens with a 45-person orchestra for this weekend's dazzling show about suffering and hope

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2024 /CNW/ - Toronto's acclaimed music collective, The Holy Gasp, is telling audiences to "dress for a funeral" this weekend at six live performances at the Bathurst Centre for Culture & Arts, November 7-10, 2024. The band will perform their newest record, "…And the Lord Hath Taken Away," live in its entirety for the very first time, with a 45-person orchestra. Audiences are promised a visceral and thought-provoking experience that examines what it means to suffer and thrive.

The Holy Gasp bends and twists genres by blending elements of jazz, punk, and musical theatre with powerful storytelling and poetry. "And the Lord Hath Taken Away" adds to the band's growing list of accolades and solidifies Holy Gasp's reputation as one of Canada's most innovative performance collectives. The ensemble most recently won the award for Best Music Video at the Regina International Film Festival (RIFFA) and also won Best Animation at the Hudson Animation Festival for "Devil Oh Devil."

Holy Gasp's frontman, Benjamin Hackman, advises ticketholders to "Dress for a funeral. Yours and everyone else's. Death is the destiny of all of us, and the living should take this to heart."

Limited tickets are available today on Eventbrite.

About The Holy Gasp:

The Holy Gasp is a Toronto-based music collective known for their genre-defying performances that blend music, theater, and visual art. The ensemble most recently won the award for Best Music Video at the Regina International Film Festival (RIFFA) and the Award for Best Animation at the Hudson Animation Festival for "Devil Oh Devil." In Berlin, Germany, "The Algonquin Bridge" was also screened at the Best Films of 2023 at the Zebra Poetry Film Festival.

About Roar Records:

Roar Records is a women-owned and operated independent record label dedicated to supporting ground-breaking and unconventional artists and storytellers for over a decade. Known for its commitment to artistic integrity and innovation, Roar Records provides a platform for musicians who push the boundaries of genre and creativity.

