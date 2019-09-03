The Holt Renfrew Centre to Launch Ice Cream Pop-Up

Celebrating summer in the most delicious way!

TORONTO, Sept. 3, 2019 /CNW/ - The Holt Renfrew Centre's Ice Cream Pop-Up is set to launch on Wednesday, Sept 4, 2019 and will run for seven consecutive days up to and including Sept 10, 2019, between 1PM and 7PM.

The Holt Renfrew Centre will be celebrating the new fashion season and its interior renovations by surprising and delighting passersby with free ice cream. The Centre's brand ambassadors will visit various locations across the city handing out sweet treats and coupons that can be redeemed at several participating retailers - everything from free coffee to discounts. Additionally, there will be a 'Share and Win' contest with a $500 shopping spree at The Holt Renfrew Centre.

"We're excited to show off our beautiful renovations with this innovative (and delicious) initiative," explained Scott Harris, General Manager.

This week-long mobile activation will visit multiple locations including Yorkville, Rosedale and Summerhill areas. The activation is open to all, no purchase necessary to receive a free ice cream.

About The Holt Renfrew Centre

Located at 50 Bloor Street West on the Concourse level, The Holt Renfrew Centre is just steps from Yonge Street and close to the TTC's busiest subway stop. Over 7.2 million shoppers visit each year, it is considered the unofficial anchor of Canada's Mink Mile. The Centre has 24+ shops and services including fashion retailers (such as Zara, Aritzia and M), food vendors (such as Lindt and Starbucks), health & beauty vendors (such as Concepts, Escents, Trade Secrets) and others.

