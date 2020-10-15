The Hollywood Reporter names Vancouver Film School among Top International Film Schools of 2020

In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hollywood Reporter also highlighted how international film schools have adapted to deliver their curriculum online, encouraging remote and virtual production, and establishing new guidelines for safety and success.

The Hollywood Reporter points out VFS's transition to a hybrid education model (online and on-site) and the delivery of industry-standard equipment to students for remote learning as pivotal in its success.

Vancouver Film School shares a spot on the prestigious list with the Beijing Film Academy, Madrid's ECAM, the London Film School, and Toronto's RTA School of Media at Ryerson University, among others.

"We are thrilled to once again be recognized by such an esteemed industry publication as The Hollywood Reporter as one of the top film schools on the world," said Jon Bell, Managing Director at Vancouver Film School. "In these unprecedented times, we couldn't be prouder of the work our staff, students, and alumni are doing. Whether on-site or online, VFS continues to be the best option for the next generation of creators to achieve success in the global entertainment arts industry."

For more information about Vancouver Film School, visit vfs.edu.

About Vancouver Film School

In 1987, Vancouver Film School introduced the world's first true immersion film program. Today, VFS is Canada's premier post-secondary entertainment arts institution, offering an immersive curriculum in film, animation, video game production, VR/AR development, motion and interactive design, programming, art/production foundation, and other related programs. VFS is known for providing high-quality education in accelerated timeframes. VFS alumni are consistently credited on the most successful products in the entertainment economies.

About The Hollywood Reporter

Launched in 1930 and based in Los Angeles, California, The Hollywood Reporter (THR) is the premier destination and most widely-trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos and analysis. The Hollywood Reporter is part of MRC Media and Info, a division of MRC.

VFS on social media:



YouTube: youtube.com/VancouverFilmSchool

Facebook: http://facebook.com/vancouverfilmschool

Twitter: twitter.com/VFS

Instagram: instagram.com/vancouverfilmschool

SOURCE Vancouver Film School

For further information: For more information, or to schedule interviews, please contact: Evan Biswanger, Creative Director & Head of Marketing, Vancouver Film School, e: [email protected], w: vfs.edu

Related Links

www.vfs.com

