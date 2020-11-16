The history of Whoo to open luxury Korean beauty flagship store at Cadillac Fairview Richmond Centre on November 20th

Customers at the new flagship Canadian store can expect the same level of luxury and attention to detail that The history of Whoo has become synonymous with. Upon entering the space, customers are welcomed as guests and invited to experience a truly immersive shopping experience; from elegant gold-plated fixtures, to Gani marble floors, mirrored ceilings and a dramatic custom-crafted chandelier, all culminating into an elegant showcase designed to envelope the senses in luxury and reflect the royal heritage of the brand.

The new Canadian store will open its doors at 10:00 a.m. on November 20th at Cadillac Fairview Richmond Centre, British Columbia. The first 75 customers will receive a complimentary limited-edition cosmetic case filled with deluxe samples valued at over $100, with the purchase of $85 or more, while supplies last. To ensure a clean, safe and comfortable environment, Cadillac Fairview Richmond Centre has put all necessary safety and social distancing measures into place.

Inside the store, highly trained beauty consultants specialized in Korean skincare will offer shoppers personalized one-on-one consultations with customized recommendations from a selection of luxury brands, including:

The history of Whoo – Launched in 2003, the most luxurious skincare brand from LG Household & Healthcare, Whoo harmoniously balances modern day technology with Ancient Eastern medicinal principals to deliver the most prestigious traditions to the Empresses of today. The Chinese character "后" (Whoo) translates into Empress.

For the first time, a brand has uncovered the beauty secrets of the Royal Court, incorporating their rare and delicate nutritious ingredients from Gongjindan – a traditional herbal recipe. Each ingredient originating from the finest sources around the world, carefully blended and perfectly balanced to achieve harmonious, healthy, and youthful-looking skin.

Its flagship product - Bichup Self-Generating Anti-Aging Essence is an all-in-one secret recipe that increases skin moisturization and improves the appearance of wrinkles for smoother and more radiant skin. According to a Kantar Worldpanel Beauty Evaluation, this globally renowned product has been the best-selling anti-aging essence in South Korea for nine consecutive years1. Each year, the serum is released with intricately designed limited-edition packaging inspired by the Royal cultural heritage, making it one of the most highly anticipated and most valued qualities about Whoo.

Su:m37 – a traditional Korean luxury brand that utilizes cutting edge fermentation technology to achieve highly functional skincare products. Known for its best-selling "Secret Essence," created using Cyto-FermTM technology, a three-stage fermentation process, to create a natural and fermented water achieved by aging and fermenting a variety of 80 plants for an entire year. The antioxidant rich, renewed Secret Essence improves skin elasticity and barrier function to enhance the skin's own natural strength and resistance.

O HUI – a luxury cosmetic brand based on the concept of skin science to harmonize the skin and address its condition through the use of cutting-edge biotechnology and natural botanicals. Its iconic Prime Advancer Ampoule Serum contains the brand's proprietary Skin Core EnhancingTM technology to help protect the skin's barrier and improve its resilience to environmental stressors such as pollution and seasonal changes.

About LG Household & Health Care

LG Household & Health Care (LG H&H) is the #1 consumer goods company in Korea, with leading positions in all major categories including cosmetics, personal care, home care and beverages. The company is listed on the Korea Stock Exchange with a market capitalization of KRW 24 trillion ($27 billion CAD) and full-year revenue of approximately KRW 7.69 trillion ($8.9 billion CAD) in 2019. In recent years, LG H&H has accelerated its expansion beyond Korea, with leading luxury cosmetics brands such as 'The history of Whoo', 'Su:m37' and 'belif', and is now one of the top global cosmetics companies in Asia.

____________________________________ 1 Whoo Brand ranking data based on the total purchase amount of wrinkle improvement essences including Bichup Self-Generating Essence, through prestige channels (department stores, duty-free, door-to-door, ecommerce) for the past 9 years (Jan. 3, 2011-Dec. 31, 2019 )

