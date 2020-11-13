The HIDI Group Announces the Opening of The HIDI GROUP Ottawa

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2020 /CNW/ -- Jamie Hidi, President of The HIDI Group, today announced The HIDI Group's latest expansion into Ottawa, the new office will continue enrich the 45 year old engineering consulting firm ability to serve it's clients better.

The HIDI Group has been providing consulting engineering services in the Greater Toronto Area, Calgary, and Dubai for over 45 years. We are excited to announce that we are now open for business in Ottawa. Under the direction of Mr. Ahmad Shakil, we are now positioned to service our existing and new clients in the National Capital Region.

The HIDI Group has a unique multidisciplinary offering of seven integrated engineering disciplines - Mechanical, Electrical, Plumbing, Communications, Audiovisual, Security, and Energy Services. Specialist brands ALULA Lighting Design and HRCx Commissioning round out HIDI's suite of building services expertise.

The HIDI Group's team of experienced and energetic engineers and technicians believe in a holistic approach to building system design. Working closely with our clients and industry partners, HIDI has a history of successful local and international projects across a wide range of sectors. Dedicated to creating safer, healthier and more efficient buildings through an integrated design process, The HIDI Group operates as its clients' Partners from Concept to CompletionTM. And now in Ottawa.

The HIDI Group is a Gold member of Canada's Best Managed Companies. Based in Toronto, Canada with branch offices in Ottawa, Calgary and Dubai, the firm provides consulting services across a full spectrum of building systems, including mechanical, electrical, plumbing, telecommunications, audiovisual, security, lighting, energy services and commissioning.

For details on The HIDI Group, visit www.hidi.com. For HIDI media inquiries, contact Trevor Godinho at (416) 364-2100 x247 or email [email protected].

Related Images

ahmad-shakil-principal.jpg

Ahmad Shakil - Principal

Photo Credit: Trevor Godinho

SOURCE The HIDI Group