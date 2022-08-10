THE HEMPSHIRE GROUP, INC. ANNOUNCES LISTING ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE AND INVESTOR RELATIONS ARRANGEMENTS

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Hempshire Group, Inc. (formerly Hoist Capital Corp.) ("Hempshire" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, in connection with the previously announced qualifying transaction of Hoist Capital Corp., the Company has received final acceptance for listing of the common shares in the capital of the Company on the TSX Venture Exchange, with trading to commence at market open on Thursday, August 11, 2022 under the trading symbol: "HMPG".

In addition to the investor relations agreement entered into with Hybrid Financial Ltd. dated January 17, 2022, details of which have been previously disclosed, Hempshire is pleased to announce that it has also engaged Native Ads Inc. ("Native Ads") and North Equities Corp. ("North Equities") to provide additional marketing, promotional and investor relations services on behalf of the Company. An overview of these additional third-party service providers retained is provided below.

Native Ads

Hempshire has engaged Native Ads Inc. to execute a comprehensive digital media marketing campaign for the Company. This programmatic digital advertising campaign will run for 12 months at a cost of approximately US$250,000 of which roughly US$187,500 will be directly allocated to the cost-per-click impression costs of media placements and distribution, and approximately US$62,500 will be allocated for content creation, web development, advertising creative development, search engine optimization, and strategic digital advertising consulting. Native Ads does not own any securities of the Company.

Native Ads is a full-service ad agency that owns and operates a proprietary ad exchange with over 80 integrated SSPs (supply-side platforms) resulting in daily access to three to seven billion North American ad impressions.

North Equities

Hempshire has entered into a 6-month marketing and consulting contract with Toronto-based marketing firm, North Equities. North Equities specializes in various social media platforms and will be able to facilitate greater awareness and widespread dissemination of the Company's news. In connection with the services, Hempshire will pay North Equities $100,000 in cash. North Equities and affiliates directly or indirectly own 357,143 shares and 357,143 warrants of the Company.

About Hempshire

Incorporated in 2019, Hempshire formulates and markets its own proprietary brands under the MOUNTAIN® Smokes brand name, including MOUNTAIN® Originals cannabidiol hemp smokes ("CBD Hemp Smokes") with <0.3% THC, and MOUNTAIN® Zeros CBD Hemp Smokes with non-detectible, <0.0001% THC, and has additional proprietary brands under development. Hempshire also offers private white-labeling services and contract manufacturing services, through its partners, for significant non-owned CBD Hemp Smoke brands in the United States and internationally.

Information about the Company's MOUNTAIN® Smokes line of CBD Hemp Smokes can be found at the Company's ecommerce website at https://mountainsmokes.com.

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

All dollar figures included herein are presented in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise noted.

