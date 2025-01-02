The Hemp Company by Curaleaf Celebrates Dry January with Debut of 2.5 mg Select Zero Proof Hemp Seltzer, New Flavors

Select Zero Proof Seltzer, infused with naturally derived hemp THC extract, is now shipping across the country in new 2.5 mg option, and new flavors

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 2, 2025 /CNW/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today introduced the latest addition to its new line of hemp-derived THC products, Select Zero Proof 2.5 mg Hemp THC Seltzer. Debuting in time for Dry January, Select Zero Proof Seltzer is a delicious, fast-acting beverage now available in 2.5 mg hemp THC, in addition to the 5 mg can, which was launched in Summer 2024. The new flavors and dosage options are now available via major retailers and on-demand delivery services in select states, as well as through the Company's online storefront, TheHempCompany.com. They can also be found at Curaleaf retail stores in New Jersey, Arizona, and Maine, with additional states coming soon.

Available in the newest flavors, including Black Cherry, Grapefruit, and Watermelon, as well as the brand's original Berry flavor, Select Zero Proof Seltzer is sold as a single flavor 4-pack or mixed variety 8-pack. The 5 mg option launched in Summer 2024, and the new flavors and 2.5 mg dosage have now been launched in direct response to customer feedback. This seltzer goes beyond the bar as the ideal alcohol alternative for adults at sporting events, concerts, or social gatherings. The new line is fast-acting, low calorie and free of artificial flavors and artificial colors, making it appealing to a wide audience. Curaleaf manufactures each infused beverage in a certified cGMP facility with strict manufacturing and testing standards to ensure customers a thirst-quenching experience made with industry-leading safety protocols.

"We are proud to be a trusted and reliable industry leader in the quickly evolving market for hemp-derived products," said Boris Jordan, Chairman & CEO of Curaleaf. "The new 2.5 mg Select Zero Proof Seltzer, and new flavors, exemplify how we respond directly to consumer feedback to deliver an excellent product. We understand that adult consumers are searching for session-able, low dose drink options in the hemp category in refreshing flavors, and this new line truly meets the mark. While demand for hemp-derived products grows, we will continue to develop high-quality, tested, innovative products that cater to the diverse needs of adult consumers, as we work to expand both the variety and accessibility of these offerings in the coming year."

Select Zero Proof 2.5 mg Seltzer is the Company's latest entry into the rapidly growing hemp-derived THC market, which is estimated to be similar in size to that of the regulated cannabis market. In a sector devoid of regulated products, Curaleaf applies the same consumer convenience, standards, and commitment to quality that it applies to the regulated cannabis market. The Company entered the hemp-derived THC market earlier this year with a variety of gummies, including Select Fast-Acting Bites, Classic Bites, XBites, Snooze Bites, as well as its Select Zero Proof 5 mg Hemp THC Seltzers, which are now available in an array of exciting new flavors. Curaleaf plans to introduce more products under The Hemp Company offering in 2025, which are also expected to be available both online and at various brick-and-mortar stores across the country.

Curaleaf has taken several steps to differentiate its current product portfolio from the largely unregulated hemp marketplace, including age-gating, strict quality standards, transparent package labeling, listing ingredients, potency, and a QR code that links customers to certificates of analysis from independent testing labs. Products will be sold to adults 21+ only, with age confirmation, requiring verification at purchase.

For more information on Curaleaf's locations, patient resources, and products, please visit https://curaleaf.com.

To purchase The Hemp Company products online, including Select Zero Proof 2.5 mg Seltzer, please visit https://thehempcompany.com/.

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (TSX: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, Grassroots, JAMS, Find, Zero Proof and The Hemp Company provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult use markets. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com.

Forward Looking Statements:

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the launch of Select Zero Proof 2.5 mg Hemp Seltzer. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed on March 6, 2024, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. The Toronto Stock Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

[email protected]

Media Contact:

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Jordon Rahmil, VP Public Relations

[email protected]

