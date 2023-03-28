The Health Depot Pharmacy and the Alzheimer Society of Ontario partner to support people living with dementia

The Health Depot becomes the exclusive Connected Pharmacy Partner of The Alzheimer Society of Ontario, supporting all Ontario members

TORONTO, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ - The Health Depot, a clinical pharmacy specializing in supporting the health and wellness needs of those who have been diagnosed with chronic conditions, is proud to announce that it is now a Connected Partner of the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. Through this partnership, The Health Depot will work with the Alzheimer Society of Ontario's 26 frontline community support service providers, which operate in every community across Ontario, supporting over 95,000 clients.

Nearly 600,000 Canadians are living with dementia, with over 60 per cent remaining at home with complex support needs. By 2031, the projected total annual health care costs for Canadians with dementia will reach $16.6 billion. Some common prescription and over-the-counter medications are known to cause dementia in older adults, with as much as a 50 per cent increase in risk if taking only one of these drugs daily.

"We are thrilled to partner with the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, and to offer the personalized services of a clinical pharmacy to Ontarians living with dementia," says Andy Donald, President of The Health Depot Pharmacy. "Our team of certified geriatric pharmacists understands the unique needs of those with chronic illnesses. We look forward to supporting members of the Alzheimer Society of Ontario and helping to educate about the risks of overprescribing in older adults."

As a Connected Partner of the Alzheimer Society of Ontario, The Health Depot is available to support the needs of those living with dementia and their care partners. Services and adherence tools like single dose packaging, automatic refills and prescription tracking, and specialized care from clinical pharmacists are now available to everyone living with dementia in Ontario.

"Taking prescriptions is part of everyday life," says Cathy Barrick, CEO of the Alzheimer Society of Ontario. "Managing and reviewing those is an important aspect in risk reduction, especially for those with a cognitive impairment."

Every day there are steps we can take to not only reduce risk of dementia, but also to support long-term brain health. Join our free webinar, medications that can cause or worsen dementia, with Andy Donald, to learn more.

March 28 @ 6:00 pm ET

@ March 30 @ 11:00 am ET

Click here to register

The Health Depot is a clinical pharmacy that specializes in caring for patients with complex, chronic conditions, and in personalizing medications to support patients' entire health and wellness.

In Ontario, The Health Depot Pharmacy is a PrescribeIT® and ClinicalConnectTM participating organization, and leverages the provincial digital e-health ecosystem, collaborating with their patients' health care teams to monitor medication safety and effectiveness.

With a patient-first focus, The Health Depot offers the full pharmacy experience, digitally – complimentary consultations from the privacy and comfort of home, Daily Dose packaging at no extra cost, a Health Store with more than 5,000 health essential products and free delivery anywhere in Ontario.

The Alzheimer Society of Ontario is a federation of 26 frontline community support service providers, operating in every community across Ontario. The Alzheimer Society of Ontario supported over 95,000 clients last year, including both care partners and people living with dementia. We provide education and training to physicians and other health care professionals, as well as to the general public, and work to reduce the stigma that is far too often associated with dementia.

As a health service provider, we offer system navigation, care partner respite, adult day programs, therapeutic recreation, and so much more at little or, for nearly all of our programs, no cost to families. With hundreds of staff and thousands of volunteers we seek to alleviate the personal and social consequences of Alzheimer's disease and other types of dementia, and to promote research into a cure.

SOURCE The Health Depot

For further information: Health Depot Contact: Jess Moran, Known Group, [email protected], (519) 494-5379; Alzheimer Society Contact: Michelle Taylor, Senior Director, Development & Marketing, [email protected], (416) 847-8931