The HC Companies launches a brand new website

TWINSBURG, Ohio, Aug. 13, 2019 /CNW/ -- The HC Companies – North America's leading supplier of horticulture containers – is proud to announce the launch of their new website, hc-companies.com. The new website features a more modern, streamlined design, improved functionality and easily accessible information for users.

"We are thrilled to debut our new company website to our customers in the greenhouse, nursery and retail markets," said Eric Gunderson, Senior V.P. of Sales and Marketing at HC. "For years our customers have been asking for an upgraded user interface and more product information on our site, and we're incredibly proud to finally be able to deliver."

Created with the user's experience in mind, the site includes many new features to help customers quickly and easily find the products they're looking for with more effective product filters and auto populated sample request forms – all while being equally compatible on both desktop and mobile platforms.

HC's new website will be updated on a regular basis with more product information, additional imagery, new product launches and industry news through their blog, Growing Together. Additionally, a dedicated cannabis page has been created to further support HC's full-line of cannabis growing containers in this emerging market.

The HC Companies was recognized soon after the new website's launch with the Award of Distinction in the Visual Appeal – Function Category for Websites. The Communicator Awards is an international program highlighting big ideas in marketing and communications and receives over 6,000 entries from companies and agencies of all sizes each year.

Visitors are encouraged to explore HC's new website, browse products and sign up for their informative and inspiring monthly E-newsletter.

Design and implementation of the new website was executed by Webolutions – an award-winning, Denver, Colorado based web design, SEO and digital marketing agency.

About The HC Companies, Inc.

The HC Companies manufactures horticulture containers for the greenhouse, nursery and retail markets under the brand names Dillen®, ITML®, ProCal®, Kord®, Amerikan® and Planters' Pride®. Headquartered in Twinsburg, Ohio, The HC Companies has locations throughout the United States and Canada. For more information, please call 800-225-7712, visit their website or connect with them on LinkedIn.

