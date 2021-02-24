The Hazelton Hotel Welcomes New General Manager Gaurav Dutta

TORONTO, Feb. 24, 2021 /CNW/ - Yorkville's world-class luxury hotel and residence, The Hazelton Hotel is pleased to announce the appointment of Gaurav Dutta as General Manager. Dutta joined The Hazelton Hotel in 2017 as the Director of Sales and Marketing, bringing with him over a decade of international hotel experience.

"To be recognized as a leader and an ambassador of our culture at The Hazelton Hotel is truly an honour. I am moving into this exciting new chapter and role with an incredible team of hospitality experts and a strong existing relationship with our guests and residents. Together, we will have the opportunity to build on our success, heighten our service excellence and preserve the exceptional culture of our establishment. Our commitment is unwavering, and our trajectory forward is strong and bright", shares Dutta.

After completing his MBA from India, Dutta began his hospitality career in 2006 working with IHG, Kuwait, eventually expanding his passion and talent to Canada. An award-winning performer in business development and guest experience, his extensive knowledge and expertise in sales, marketing, and operations combined with his drive for service excellence has earned him this new leadership role at The Hazelton Hotel.

The Hazelton Hotel is Toronto's first luxury boutique hotel situated in the heart of Yorkville – the epicenter of fashion, art, and lifestyle in Canada. Since 2008, the hotel is an iconic landmark and Toronto's only member of The Leading Hotels of The World. With 77 opulent hotel rooms and suites designed by internationally renowned design firm Yabu Pushelberg, The Hazelton Hotel is also home to an intimate private Silver Screening Room and Spa by Valmont, one of the city's most exclusive spa sanctuaries. The hotel's ONE Restaurant is celebrity chef Mark McEwan's signature dining experience that offers world-class cuisine and boasts one of Toronto's finest patios.

To ensure the health and safety of guests, residents, and team members, The Hazelton Hotel has developed an 8-point safety plan that is aligned with the Canadian public health authorities' guidelines. The detailed 8-point safety plan can be accessed at thehazeltonhotel.com/covid-19/.

