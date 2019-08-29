The Hazelton Hotel celebrates fashion, art and community initiatives as the official hotel partner of Toronto Fashion Week®

"As a founding partner and the official hotel, we are thrilled to see this fifth consecutive season of Toronto Fashion Week continuing to grow throughout the Yorkville neighbourhood," states Hani Roustom, General Manager of The Hazelton Hotel.

Beginning on September 3 at 3 P.M., The Hazelton will host the renowned Fashion Talks panel discussion podcast series in the exclusive Silver Screening Room. Moderated by CBC's Donna Bishop, Fashion Talks will feature Trigère's Creative Director, Canadian designer Franklin Benjamin Elman.

September 4 will bring renowned jewellery designer Hania Kuzbari, to showcase her latest collection in partnership with William Ashley at 4 P.M as a private event in the Yorkville Room.

Closing out the week of fashion events, The Hazelton's iconic ONE Restaurant will host the after party for CAFA menswear designer of the year, Christopher Bates, featuring signature drinks and music to top off the week's events on September 5 at 11 P.M.

As part of the STYLE PLATE neighbourhood initiative, The Hazelton's ONE restaurant will welcome guests and the public alike to experience flavours inspired by Canadian fashion featuring a signature dish, the P.E.I Beef Carpaccio (Grass Fed PEI beef tenderloin, dijonnaise, reggiano, crostini, shallots and arugula) and the Red Carpet Rocket, a specialty handcrafted cocktail (Levenswater Spring 34 Gin, Garden Rocket, Forelle Pear Simple Syrup, Lime Juice).

"Our programming is designed to allow our guests and locals alike into The Hazelton's exquisite space to experience Canadian fashion at its finest. We are thrilled to continue to support and be part of the various community initiatives, and to have guests celebrate TFW through our hotel offerings." Continues Roustom.

Guests can also experience Toronto Fashion Week from the luxury of one of The Hazelton suites with a stay, which includes complimentary breakfast, overnight parking, manicure for two at the hotel's exclusive Spa by Valmont and two tickets for a fashion show.

The Hazelton Hotel's founding partnership with Toronto Fashion Week is a mainstay in Toronto's social and cultural calendars, celebrating fashion, food, art and entertainment. The Hazelton Hotel will play a vital role in ensuring the public experiences all fashion week has to offer with its rich programming, luxury and sophisticated space.

ABOUT THE HAZELTON HOTEL

The Hazelton Hotel, Toronto's first boutique luxury hotel in fashionable Yorkville, remains the city's iconic landmark for all that is chic and glamorous. The Hazelton Hotel offers 77 sumptuous hotel rooms and suites designed by internationally renowned design firm Yabu Pushelberg. The Hotel's ONE Restaurant is celebrity Chef Mark McEwan's signature dining experience delivered from a contemporary Yorkville hotspot that boasts one of Toronto's finest patios. The Hazelton is home to the Valmont Spa, one of the most exclusive and luxurious spa sanctuaries in Toronto.

Website: thehazeltonhotel.com

Instagram: @hazeltonto

Twitter: @hazeltonto

Facebook: @thehazeltonhotel

ABOUT TORONTO FASHION WEEK®

Toronto Fashion Week®, an event showcasing fashion, art, music and culture takes place in Yorkville, Toronto's revitalized and most prestigious luxury retail neighborhood. The bi-annual event hosts national and international designers, entertainers and the fashion community to create a touchpoint where fashion is embraced and celebrated. As the leading fashion event in Canada, Toronto Fashion Week® creates a catalyst for media engagement, retail activity and global connectivity.

The founding partners are Yorkville Village, The Hazelton Hotel, Freed Developments and Hill & Gertner – an ownership group comprised of several of the country's top companies in real estate, development and luxury hospitality.

Website: TFW.to

Instagram: @tfw

Twitter: @tofashionwk

Facebook: @tofashionwk

Hashtag: #tofw

SOURCE The Hazelton Hotel

For further information: For more information on The Hazelton Hotel's involvement with Toronto Fashion Week, please contact: Gaurav Dutta, Director of Sales and Marketing | gdutta@thehazeltonhotel.com | 416.963.6326

Related Links

http://www.thehazeltonhotel.com

