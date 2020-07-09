The Harbour Group Announces the Formation of Harbour Opportunity Partners Inc.

TORONTO, July 9, 2020 /CNW/ - The Harbour Group ("Harbour") is pleased to announce the formation of Harbour Opportunity Partners Inc. ("Harbour Opportunity Partners"). The newly created real estate investment vehicle will focus on acquiring performing and non-performing loans, providing creative debt and structured equity capital solutions for lenders and borrowers, and source opportunistic and value-add direct investing opportunities.

Joining Harbour Opportunity Partners as Managing Partner & President is Jayme Kruger. Jayme was most recently Vice President, Investments for Crombie REIT where he was responsible for leading Crombie's corporate development investment strategy.

"We believe that a significant opportunity exists, especially in light of the current economic downturn, to provide various liquidity solutions to borrowers and lenders alike. We anticipate that quality real estate will face short-term impairments and in turn, we will seek opportunities to provide much needed capital injections," said Kruger.

Also joining Harbour Opportunity Partners as Partner, alongside Harbour Principals Alan Winer and Paul Schachter, is Chris Hudson. Chris is responsible for identifying investment opportunities and market expansion in Western Canada. He is also Vice President of Real Estate Finance for Western Canada for Harbour Mortgage Corp. Chris has over 20 years of real estate lending experience and has held various positions in real estate and financial institutions, including Vice President of a Private Commercial Real Estate Fund, Assistant Vice President for a National Trust Company and Regional Manager for CMHC where he specialized in multi-family construction and term loan underwriting.

About Harbour Opportunity Partners Inc.

Harbour Opportunity Partners is an opportunistic focused real estate investment vehicle providing lenders and borrowers with creative capital solutions and liquidity options that address the unique requirements of a wide range of real estate stakeholders, from large financial institutions to small developers and real estate owners. Harbour Opportunities Partners is part of The Harbour Group, a multi-dimensional real estate investment platform. For more information please visit our website at: www.harbourop.com

For further information: Jayme Kruger, Managing Partner and President, (416) 949-7191, [email protected]; Chris Hudson, Partner, (587) 352-9441, [email protected]; Alan Winer, Principal, The Harbour Group, (416) 361-3316, [email protected]; Paul Schachter, Principal, The Harbour Group, (514) 354-5564, [email protected]