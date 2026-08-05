The Gupta Group Unveils A New Vision for Yonge City Square, Centred on Larger, More Livable Luxury Residences with Reduced Unit Count

Major redesign reduces the planned residence count by 200, nearly 30%, to introduce a greater selection of spacious two- and three-bedroom homes at the one and only new condominium community in Hoggs Hollow in more than two decades

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Gupta Group, one of Canada's leading development companies with properties across North America, has unveiled a new vision and significant redesign for Yonge City Square, its landmark mixed-use condominium development at 4050 Yonge Street, at the corner of Yonge Street and York Mills Road.

Yonge City Square by The Gupta Group

Yonge City Square is the one and only new condominium community to be introduced in Toronto's Hoggs Hollow neighbourhood in over 20 years. Responding to a growing demand for larger residences, The Gupta Group has reimagined the project's residential offering by combining many of the suites in the original plan. The redesign reduces the planned residence count from 700 to 500 units, up to a 30% decrease, with a greater selection of two- and three-bedroom layouts now representing nearly 63% of all residences.

The redesign is centred on end users who want the convenience, amenities, and connectivity of condominium living without compromising the space, comfort, or quality they expect from a long-term home. It also introduces greater flexibility for purchasers, with additional suite combinations available by request where feasible.

"We have listened closely to what purchasers want and need from a long-term home," says Dr. Steve Gupta, Founder and Chairman of The Gupta Group. "Their feedback inspired us to reimagine Yonge City Square with a greater selection of larger, more livable two- and three-bedroom residences: homes where people have room to put down roots and build a life. With direct transit access, a rare ravine-side setting and resort-style amenities, we are creating a new vision for urban living that combines the comfort of home with the experience of a five-star retreat."

The revised collection includes only a handful of studios, with the focus on expansive one-, two-, and three-bedroom residences, including layouts with dens, customizable suites, and a limited selection of penthouse homes. Ranging up to 4,323 square feet, with the penthouses occupying half a floor each, the residences offer options for purchasers with varying lifestyles and space requirements.

Set within Hogg's Hollow and enveloped by the lush natural landscape of the Don River ravine and the sweeping fairways of the neighbouring Don Valley Golf Course, Yonge City Square offers a rare opportunity for new condominium ownership in one of Toronto's most established neighbourhoods.

The development is also uniquely connected to the city through direct indoor access to York Mills subway station, allowing residents to travel across Toronto without stepping outside. Bedford Park, Bayview Village, Lawrence Park, Willowdale and the Bridle Path are all nearby, along with a wide range of shopping, dining, recreational and cultural destinations.

Yonge City Square will comprise a 32-storey west tower and a 14-storey east tower, connected by north and south podiums. Residences will feature approximately 9-, 10- or 11-foot smooth-finished ceilings, depending on their location within the condominium.

Designed to elevate condominium living in Hoggs Hollow, Yonge City Square will bring together spacious, thoughtfully planned residences, expansive balconies and terraces, elevated finishes and approximately 32,000 square feet of resort-style amenities. Architecture and interiors will be unified through warm materials, refined detailing and artful design, creating an inviting residential experience that balances luxury, comfort and connection to the surrounding ravine landscape.

Current plans for the amenity program include an outdoor swimming pool, landscaped terraces, rooftop gardens, multiple barbecue areas, a yoga room, sauna, steam room, golf simulator, private theatre, party room, content-creation studio, children's play areas and two guest suites.

Recognizing that purchasers of larger homes may require greater parking availability, The Gupta Group has introduced a partial fourth underground level, adding 67 residential parking spaces to the redesigned community.

Current pricing ranges from $1.5 million to $5 million, with a very limited selection of penthouse homes priced in the $10 million range.

In addition to its residential offering, Yonge City Square will incorporate approximately 32,636 square feet of retail space, 5,490 square feet of restaurant space and 21,420 square feet of office space, creating an active mixed-use destination at one of Toronto's most connected intersections.

The Gupta Group has committed $1 million to the Princess Margaret Cancer Foundation in connection with Yonge City Square, contributing $2,000 for every residence sold. A substantial portion of the commitment has already been fulfilled.

The new Yonge City Square presentation centre is scheduled to open in September 2026 at 36 York Mills Road, Unit 110. Construction for Yonge City Square is already underway, with occupancy anticipated by the end of 2028 and registration expected in the second quarter of 2029.

More information is available at YongeCitySquare.com.

ABOUT THE GUPTA GROUP

The vision, passion and integrity that have driven The Gupta Group since the founding of the companies continue to fuel its success today as it forges exciting new avenues to growth. The company has built a diversified business portfolio spanning hotels, event venues and residential development, all united by dynamic leadership and a singular commitment to excellence.

With its deep roots in the hotel industry, The Gupta Group has brought its extensive hospitality experience to the condominium market, with a series of exciting residential projects that are transforming the expectations of urban city living. With services akin to those found in hotels and resorts, and amenities customized to a building's anticipated demographics, The Gupta Group's residential projects offer a level of added value that has made these developments highly coveted and some of the most successful recent projects in the city of Toronto.

For more information, please visit GuptaGroup.ca

SOURCE The Gupta Group

Media Contact: Cecilia Lai, [email protected].