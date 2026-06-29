The Gupta Group Makes History as First Canadian Recipient of Hilton's Inaugural Ownership Award

TORONTO, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Gupta Group is proud to announce that it has been honoured with Hilton's 2025 Inaugural Ownership Award, making history as the first Canadian ownership group to receive this prestigious recognition.

Hilton's Inaugural Ownership Award recognizes ownership partners who exemplify exceptional leadership, operational excellence, and an unwavering commitment to delivering extraordinary hospitality experiences.

As one of Canada's largest and longest-standing privately owned hotel owners, developers, and operators, The Gupta Group has built a distinguished hospitality portfolio that includes Revery Toronto Downtown, a Curio Collection by Hilton, Canopy by Hilton Toronto Yorkville, and other Hilton-branded properties. This award represents far more than operational excellence--it reflects a shared commitment to people, purpose, innovation, and creating exceptional guest experiences. The Gupta Group.

"To receive Hilton's first-ever Ownership Award as the first Canadian recipient is an extraordinary honour for our organization," said Dr. Steve Gupta, Founder & Chairman of The Gupta Group. "Our partnership with Hilton has always been built on shared values, a long-term vision, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. We have always believed that exceptional hotels are built not only through thoughtful investment and design, but by creating places where people feel welcomed, cared for, and inspired. This recognition reflects the passion, commitment, and unwavering dedication of every member of our team, and we are deeply grateful to Hilton for this tremendous honour."

Reetu Gupta, CEO of The Gupta Group, added, "This award belongs to our incredible Hilton teams. Their unwavering dedication, passion, and genuine care for every guest are what make each hotel truly special. They are the soul of our hotels, and I am profoundly grateful for everything they do. www.reetugupta.com

"There is something truly magical about hotels. They are places where journeys begin, celebrations unfold, connections are made, and lifelong memories are created. Every day, we have the privilege of being a small part of people's most meaningful moments, and that is a responsibility we cherish."

Receiving Hilton's inaugural Ownership Award marks another significant milestone in The Gupta Group's longstanding partnership with Hilton and reinforces the company's position as one of Canada's leading hospitality owners, developers, and operators.

About The Gupta Group

A recognized voice in leadership and empowerment, Reetu Gupta, CEO, is the author of Auspicious, and Whispers of the Soul, exploring purpose, courage, and authentic leadership. Her work reflects a lifelong commitment to mentorship, philanthropy, and creating opportunities for others. As an owner of the Toronto Tempo, the WNBA's first franchise outside the United States, she continues to champion the next generation of women leaders and athletes.

The Gupta Group is one of Canada's largest and longest-standing privately owned hotel owners, developers, and operators, with more than $1 billion in assets under management and over five million square feet of residential, commercial, retail, industrial, and hospitality developments. Guided by a commitment to excellence, innovation, and purposeful development, The Gupta Group continues to create exceptional destinations and meaningful guest experiences while making a lasting impact within the communities it serves.

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SOURCE The Gupta Group

Media Contact: Alexis Edgar, The Gupta Group, [email protected], 647-403-9224; For Reetu Gupta: Magen Baker, [email protected]