Whispers of the Soul - A Poetic Awakening from Reetu Gupta, Ambassadress and CEO of The Gupta Group

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Visionary author, poet, and CEO Reetu Gupta unveils Whispers of the Soul--With the grace of a mystic and the power of a visionary, Reetu Gupta, Ambassadress and CEO of The Gupta Group, unveils her most intimate creation yet: Whispers of the Soul--a deeply personal collection of poetry that sings of love, mysticism, truth, and divine remembrance. Her evocative poetry inspires purpose, passion, and inner awakening.

Following the success of her debut book, Auspicious, Reetu's latest work invites readers to journey inward--through mysticism, femininity, and the whispers of the soul. Known for her signature blend of poetic storytelling and spiritual depth, Reetu writes with the voice of an old soul and the heart of a modern mystic.

"These are not just poems," says Reetu.

"This book is my heart,"

"Every poem is a portal--to healing, to beauty, to divine connection. These are whispers from the Universe--channeled through my soul."

Crafted with elegance, mysticism, and inspiration, each poem offers a moment of grace--a breath, a reflection, a spark of inner knowing. With themes of self-love, divine connection, gratitude, and passion, Whispers of the Soul reminds us that life is not something we chase, but something we awaken to.

As a globally recognized CEO and trailblazer, Reetu Gupta blends her business acumen with a deeply spiritual perspective. Known for bringing feminine energy into the boardroom and beyond, she now extends that same energy to the page--where every word is intentional, every poem a transmission of light.

Whether you are in search of purpose, joy, peace, or divine inspiration, Whispers of the Soul will meet you where you are--and gently guide you home to yourself.

About the Author

Reetu Gupta is not only a celebrated poet, but a bold and soulful leader. As CEO and Ambassadress of The Gupta Group, she is a force of visionary innovation across hospitality, media, philanthropy, and real estate. Known for infusing feminine energy into the corporate world, Reetu brings that same intention into every word she writes.

Her poetry is not just literature--it's legacy.

About the Book

Whispers of the Soul is available now on Amazon, Indigo, Barnes & Noble, and select retailers worldwide. The collection is accompanied by a series of spoken word readings, currently being released across Reetu's digital platforms.

Prepare to be moved. To be seen. To remember.

