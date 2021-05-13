The Groupe d'aide et d'information sur le harcèlement au travail (GAIHST) launches a progressive web application dedicated to Quebec workers

MONTREAL, May 13, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - As the news and recent polls on the subject can attest, sexual and psychological harassment at work is still a very common problem in our society. Unfortunately, harassment is not very well-known to the general population. This new tool, created by the Groupe d'aide et d'information sur le harcèlement au travail (GAIHST), aims to raise awareness and provide information to anyone who wants to learn more about harassment in the workplace. The application, which can be visited or downloaded at harassment-app.com, is available as of today.

Packed with information

This application about harassment at work is highly relevant for employees, self-employed workers and employers. In order to properly guide users, its simplified content provides general knowledge about the topic and is presented in 4 distinct categories:

Harassment, what is it?: Definitions of the types of harassment, concrete examples, scenarios, consequences, etc.

I think I'm being harassed: Basic tips

I am experiencing harassment: Know your rights and the various remedies available to you

Laws, obligations and responsibilities: The laws and obligations pertaining to employers, the importance of a good policy against harassment at work, and the roles and responsibilities

A personal account can be created in order to easily locate liked content and confidentially save information.

Cindy Viau, the GAIHST's Executive Director, invites the media and general public to share the application's link. "This tool's reach will help advance knowledge about harassment at work and advance the cause to preventing it now—and in the future."

In keeping with the times

The progressive web application is easy-to-use, with intuitive navigation and optimized reading. All content is available in both English and French. It navigates flawlessly on recent versions of the most-common browsers and its responsive content can be viewed on smartphones, tablets and desktops.

To view and download the application: harassment-app.com

To access visual material, including a short animation, icons and logos, please click here: https://www.gaihst.qc.ca/application.

The GAIHST on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Gaihst

The GAIHST on Twitter: @GAIHST

The GAIHST on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/groupedaide

About GAIHST

GAIHST is a community organization that helps people who have suffered sexual and/or psychological harassment at work. The organization's main objective is to remove their feelings of isolation and raise awareness about this all-to-rampant problem. Visit https://www.gaihst.qc.ca/ to learn more about the GAIHST.

This project was carried out with the financial support of the CNESST through its Program to Combat Psychological or Sexual Harassment in the Workplace.

SOURCE Groupe d’aide et d’information sur le harcèlement au travail (GAIHST)

For further information: Cindy Viau, Executive Director, 514-526-0789, ext. 223 / 514-836-2927, [email protected]