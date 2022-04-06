The Group Export Agri-Food announces the finalists of the 2022 Alizés Awards

SAINTE-JULIE,QC, April 6, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Group Export Agri-Food Quebec-Canada (Group Export) is pleased to announce the finalists of the fourth edition of the Alizés Awards. Each year, the Alizés Awards highlight the excellence of the work accomplished by Canadian agri-food companies that have particularly distinguished themselves on international markets. The winners will be officially unveiled on April 20, 2022 at the Alizés Evening, which will be held at the Palais des congrès de Montréal, during SIAL Canada 2022.

"Each year, we present finalists who have excelled in the export market and who have captured the attention of our jury. For the Group Export, it is a renewed honor to dedicate an evening to these companies that proudly represent us by promoting our products around the world. We are also very pleased to present a third category to the Alizés Awards this year, rewarding a company for its sense of innovation and its ability to adapt," said Martin Lavoie, CEO of Group Export.

Awarded by a jury of recognized experts in the field of agri-food exports, the Alizés Awards include the "SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ" category, rewarding a company with sales of less than $50 million, and the "Large company FCC" category, for companies with sales of over $50 million. This year, a brand-new category has been added, "Export Innovation Inno-centre", honouring a company that has demonstrated great originality in developing its export strategies or in responding to an unforeseen situation.

The « SME Fonds de solidarité FTQ » category

Morehouse Foods Ltd., Quebec

Family business specializing in the manufacture of mustards, salad dressings and dips, many of which are sold under the Le Grec brand.

Manufacturer of sweet treats in glass jars inspired by traditional French recipes.

Creators of innovative specialty flours for the baking and food industries.

The « Large company FCC » category

Bio Biscuit inc., Quebec

Specialist in the manufacturing of oven-baked cookies and food for dogs and cats.

Manufacturers of authentic Italian products, including the famous fresh tomato pizza, frozen pizzas and focaccias.

Producer and trader of seafood products exclusively from sustainable fisheries or farms.

The Export Innovation Inno-centre category

Bio Biscuit inc., Quebec

Manufacturer of oven-baked pet food that impressively adapts its marketing offensives while respecting the core values of its brand.

Producer of maple water directly targeting a well adapted target according to its destination markets.

Flour producers whose agility and ability to adapt to challenges are a testament to the culture of innovation that has been present since its founding.

The Group Export would like to thank the members of the jury who evaluated all the applications submitted: Louis Turcotte, Senior Director, Corporate and Commercial Financing at FCC and President of the jury, Benoit Tétrault, Investment Director, Agri-Food and Health at Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Eric Waterman, Vice President, Agri-Food at Inno-centre, Pascale Daigneault, Senior Industry Development Officer at Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada and Martin Lemire, Vice President at EDIKOM and L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE.

The Group Export would like to thank its partners who made this award ceremony possible: FCC, Quebec's ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food, Fonds de solidarité FTQ, Inno-centre, Agro Québec, Sophie Côté Assurance-Crédit Inc, L'actualité ALIMENTAIRE and Comexposium - SIAL Canada.

About the Group Export

The Group Export is the largest association of agri-food exporters in Canada. Created in 1990, the Association has, over the years, developed several services and initiated hundreds of activities to facilitate access to markets outside Quebec and internationally for Quebec agri-food exporters. As a privileged link between exporters and markets, and as an essential liaison between the public sector and the industry, the Association works daily to increase the presence of Quebec products around the world.

