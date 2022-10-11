The Groundbreaking Event marks a significant milestone for Jeevan Niwas' Retirement Village in Brampton

Jeevan Niwas starts construction on South Asian Community Retirement Living in Brampton

BRAMPTON, ON, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW/ - On Friday, September 30th, Brampton witnessed the achievement of an essential and highly anticipated milestone for the city. Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton; Shafqat Ali, MP Brampton Centre; Sonia Sidhu, MP Brampton South; Regional Councillors: Pat Fortini, Gurpartap Toor and Gurpreet Dhillon; Harkirat Singh, City Councillor Brampton; MPPs: Hardeep Grewal and Nina Tingari; Nando Iannicca, Chairman–Region of Peel and the developers of Jeevan Niwas Retirement Village joined in a groundbreaking ceremony of the first ever South Asian Retirement Village located on 9664 Goreway Drive, Brampton, Ontario. The guests were treated to delicious Indian cuisine and enjoyed entertainment performed by local artists.

First-ever South Asian Retirement Village in Canada broke ground with Brampton officials and the Jeevan Niwas Retirement Village team on Friday, Sept. 30th. (CNW Group/Jeevan Niwas Retirement Village)

"Today is a great day for the city of Brampton and our seniors. Jeevan Niwas is a pretty impressive project with a top-notch facility created by great operators and developers," says Patrick Brown, Mayor of Brampton.

Work on the premium retirement village is a collaboration between Chacon Developments and Origin Active Lifestyle Communities. Once completed, the retirement village will offer 103 full-service supported independent living rental apartments, combined with 36 suites for assisted living and a dedicated neighbourhood of 16 memory care units. This $80 million project is privately owned and funded.

"Five years ago, the developer of this project reached out to me, which made me think it's very important for the South Asian community to have similar services. I tried my best to make this project a reality, and here we are today, after five years, on the groundbreaking ceremony for this project." Pat Fortini said.

The name Jeevan Niwas translates to "Life Home," reflecting our mission to help individuals age in place and be an inclusive and welcoming home for life. At Jeevan Niwas, residents will be provided with a choice of lifestyles that include flexible care, housekeeping, exceptional dining with dedicated kitchens catering to specific dietary requirements, organized activities, excellent amenities, social events and cultural/religious excursions.

"It is high time that our South Asian community has services and support that caters to our seniors and provides them with a place they can call 'Home,' " said Sandeep Dhupar, the managing partner of Jeevan Niwas.

The retirement village is set to open in the summer of 2024. It will create a community that matches the unique values, culture, languages and culinary practices of the South Asian population.

About Jeevan Niwas Retirement Village - Jeevan Niwas is an aspiring premium retirement lifestyle residence that focuses on serving the unique needs of the aging South Asian demographic of Eastern Canada.

