The Greatest Hockey Series Ever Played

HAMILTON, ON, Aug. 30, 2022 /CNW/ - Excitement is building, and the countdown has begun, as we approach the 50th anniversary of the 1972 Summit Series, contested between Canada and the USSR. Ask any Canadian, 60 years of age or older, who witnessed the eight-game series, and they can easily recall their own personal stories, with amazing clarity. This is what can happen when an event is so incredibly emotional that it becomes permanently seared into the long-term memories of an entire nation. And when these stories are retold by wide-eyed, grey-haired Canadians, do not be surprised when the emotions start flowing like Niagara Falls on a warm September day.

The younger people are, the less likely they are to know much about the Summit Series. Some may have heard of it or watched old, fuzzy videos clips of it online, but they probably have not developed the same emotional connection to it as the over-60 crowd has. Now compare that to their knowledge, experience and emotional connection to the legendary Terry Fox story. Oh Canada, we have a problem here that needs fixing!

To mark the 50th anniversary, Our72Stories.ca is launching to collect, safeguard and share the emotional memories of this historic event. Social media didn't exist in '72, but it has the amazing potential to reach back to origins of what has since been slowly fading away and permanently restore it to its rightful place in Canadian history. Our '72 hockey heroes' stories have been very well documented, but no one has yet captured the emotion of a nation, past and present, through the fans' experiences.

On Friday, September 2nd, the 50th anniversary of Game 1, the real-time, rebroadcast of game highlights will commence on numerous social media channels. It all begins with the official puck-drop at 8:10 p.m. EST, at the Montreal Forum by a Prime Minister named Trudeau. The goal of this initiative is to introduce generations to the excitement, passion and emotions that were experienced a half-century earlier, during the greatest hockey series ever played. Everyone is invited to share and discover our '72 stories and to tune into the social media channels presented at https://Our72Stories.ca .

About Our72Stories.ca / NosHistoires72.ca – Founded only days ago, after years of tossing ideas around, we are a non-profit organization with a plan to collect, safeguard and share fans' stories, past and present, to express the sincere appreciation of a nation to our 1972 Summit Series hockey heroes. We believe story-telling is the best way to remind and introduce generations of Canadians to the cultural and historical significance of the greatest hockey series ever played. English, French and Russian language stories are welcome.

Project inspiration was largely driven by the novella posted at https://The72Series.ca .

