The Greatest Helmet of All Time: A Tale of Inclusion and Creative Problem Solving

Female founders of Toronto-based innovation agency launch a children's book to help the next generation tap their creative potential

TORONTO, Oct. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Just in time for the holiday season, female co-founders and Presidents of Toronto-based innovation agency The Idea Suite, Shelli Baltman and Fiona Stevenson, have written a picture book designed to unlock the creative potential of the next generation of innovators. As professional leaders in their fields and moms to three children under the age of 12, Baltman and Stevenson share a strong belief that every child deserves to learn creative problem solving, design thinking and entrepreneurship skills to prepare them for a future evolving at an unprecedented pace.

The book, The Greatest Helmet of All Time, tells the story of a group of animals who notice their friends with horns can't participate safely in sports requiring head protection, because helmets aren't designed for horns. They join forces and go through a six-step creative innovation process resulting in the creation of the "Greatest Helmet of All Time"—a universal helmet that fits every kind of horned head. Through the engaging and humorous story, young readers between the ages of five and 10 are exposed to the same design thinking skills and frameworks that are used at the most innovative companies in the world.

"Today's youth face an uncertain future full of complex global challenges," says Shelli Baltman. "Gaining a solid foundation in creativity, entrepreneurship and innovation from a very young age will help prepare our kids for the challenges they will likely face. Entrepreneurial and creative problem-solving skills will allow them to adapt and thrive, regardless of market conditions."

As their business has grown, the co-founders have become passionate about activating their mission within marginalized communities and underserved populations, including empowering children with creative problem-solving concepts and frameworks to help them recognize their innate creativity. Twenty-five per cent of the royalties from the book will be donated to Free for All Foundation, whose mission is to make productive citizens of children who are at risk of not realizing their full potential.

"We hope the book teaches kids to identify problems or opportunities around them and gives them the confidence that their curiosity and a simple design thinking framework can truly help them solve any problem – no matter how insurmountable it may seem." says Fiona Stevenson.

The Greatest Helmet of All Time, $19.99, will be available at Amazon.ca, starting November 1, 2022. To ensure access for every child, The Greatest Helmet of All Time will be available as an e-book for $0.99.

About The Idea Suite:

The Idea Suite is a boutique innovation agency with a mission to unlock the creative potential of people and businesses through innovation. Using a proven, proprietary approach and toolkit rooted in design thinking principles, they work with a global client base to create consumer-focused new products, brands, services and experiences that step change business growth and shift culture. Founded in 2015, the agency has been recognized by the Adweek 100: Fastest Growing Ranking, the Report on Business Top Growing Business Ranking, and the Canadian Business Startup List. Learn more at www.theideasuite.com

