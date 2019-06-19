The Great Trail Treasure Hunt is back and better than ever

OTTAWA, June 19, 2019 ­ /CNW/ - Imagine 200 treasure boxes hidden along an epic trail that spans 24,000 kilometres of Canada's land and waterways, just waiting to be found. Sound too good to be true? Starting today, The Great Trail Treasure Hunt, presented by Trans Canada Trail (TCT) and Canadian Geographic, is back for round two, with more treasure boxes to find and prizes galore to be won!

Gina Van Haren finds box 35 on the Trail in Airdrie, Alberta while on the Great Trail Treasure Hunt in 2018 (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Geographical Society) Sarah Pitcher finds a box on the Great Trail Treasure Hunt 2018 on the East Coast Trail Newfoundland. (CNW Group/Royal Canadian Geographical Society)

Last year, thousands of Canadians explored The Great Trail, lured by loot strategically placed along the longest network of recreational trails in the world. In its inaugural year, the Hunt left behind over one hundred happy prize winners, several mysteries surrounding missing boxes, and attracted a dedicated band of "superusers," who travelled between provinces and territories in search of treasure. Excitement is already building for this year's edition of the Hunt.

"We're thrilled to be bringing the treasure hunt back to The Great Trail of Canada. With twice as many treasure boxes up for grabs, we're hoping to get even more people exploring the Trail in their own communities and across the country," says Jérémie Gabourg, Vice-President, Communications and Marketing at Trans Canada Trail.

Visit TheGreatTrailTreasureHunt.ca to view a map and clues as to the locations of boxes along The Great Trail. If you are the first to find a box, you can take home an array of items, including a special "This is Canada" coin, designed by the Royal Canadian Mint. And, anyone who finds a box can enter the redemption code on the website to be entered into weekly draws for Nikon Coolpix cameras, SPOT X 2-Way Satellite Messengers, gift certificates for shoes from KEEN Footwear, Parks Canada Discovery Passes, a one-month supply of CLIF Bars, and more! And, all finders are entered into the grand prize draw, which includes a trip for two on One Ocean Expeditions' 10-day Fins and Fiddles Adventure Cruise, a Destination Canada Canadian Signature Experience. This voyage explores Canada's East Coast and includes a zodiac ride to Sable Island to see its wonders including its famed wild horses.

New this year are prizes for the Trail's "superusers." Hunters who find five or more boxes will be eligible to win a $500 voucher for a new bike courtesy of Clif Bar & Company, a Compass Rose Coin designed by the Royal Canadian Mint, and a hiking trip for two on Newfoundland's wild Atlantic coast, courtesy of Quench Trip Design.

"Exploring The Great Trail is a great way to get some fresh air, get some exercise and see our country with family and friends as never before," says John Geiger, CEO of The Royal Canadian Geographical Society. "Visit the website and see just how close you are to the Trail. Your next hike may score you some great prizes."

The contest runs from June 19 to August 18, 2019, so get out and discover Canada on The Great Trail! Be sure to share your adventures on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram with the hashtag #GreatTrailTreasure to earn more weekly draw entries.

TCT and Canadian Geographic gratefully acknowledge the support of the following sponsors: One Ocean Expeditions, Quench Trip Design, KEEN Footwear, Nikon Canada, Clif Bar & Company, The Royal Canadian Mint, SPOT Satellite GPS Messenger, Parks Canada and The Globe and Mail.

