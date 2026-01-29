Canadian Geographic announces the winners of its 2025 Canadian Photos of the Year competition

Port McNeill, B.C.-based photographer Anthony Bucci is the 2025 Canadian Photographer of the Year

OTTAWA,ON, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - Canadian Geographic, one of Canada's oldest and best-loved magazines, has announced the winners of its 2025 Canadian Photos of the Year competition, celebrating the best images captured by Canadian photographers last year. Out of a total of more than 7,000 entries, 18 outstanding images were honoured for their originality, technical skill and visual impact.

"From capturing a bucket-list shot to just getting out there and experiencing the beauty and geographical diversity of Canada, we love to see what our photography community has been up to over the past year," says Canadian Geographic Editor-in-Chief Alexandra Pope. "Although they all portray different locations and subjects, the winning images in this competition have one thing in common: they made us stop and say 'Wow.'"

Photos were entered into four categories -- "Flora, Fauna and Fungi," "Epic Landscapes," "Weather, Seasons and Skies" and "Outdoor Adventure" -- and judged by Canadian Geographic's editorial and design staff, as well as Canadian Geographic Photographer-in-Residence Scott Forsyth and Canadian adventure and wildlife photographer Jenny Wong. Wong said the calibre of this year's entries meant the final decision was a tough one; many images received full marks, indicating "truly outstanding work."

"Flora, Fauna and Fungi" winner Eli Wolpin made multiple dives to a specific anemone in B.C's Howe Sound where a candy stripe shrimp had taken up residence. "Sometimes the shrimp [would] be around the base of the anemone, but I wanted images with the shrimp within the tentacles, so I had to dive out to it several times before I could get the images I wanted," Wolpin said.

"Epic Landscapes" winner Ash Voykin wowed the judges with a layered composition showing fall larches in a high alpine meadow in B.C.'s Purcell Mountains almost silhouetted against the dramatic backdrop of the Horseshoe Glacier at sunset.

A split-second capture of lightning forking down from a severe thunderstorm southeast of Calgary nabbed Matt Melnyk the top spot in the "Weather, Seasons and Skies" category.

And "Outdoor Adventure" winner Will Lambert perfectly captured the spirit of the category with his shot of an ice climber rappelling down into a newly-formed cave on the Dome Glacier in Jasper National Park, Alta.

The prestigious title of Canadian Photographer of the Year was awarded to Port McNeill-based photographer Anthony Bucci, a longtime contributor to the Canadian Geographic Photo Club. "I couldn't believe it," said Bucci of receiving the title. "It's still a shocker, just because I know how many people contribute to [Can Geo's competitions]. To be selected is truly amazing."

Originally from Langley, B.C., Bucci spent much of his life fishing. On his adventures, Bucci would see "tons of wildlife" -- owls on silent wings in the bush, bears feasting on rich fall salmon runs, wolves on the upper Chilliwack River. Around 20 years ago, Bucci sold his fishing equipment and bought a camera and lens.

For Bucci, the key to an amazing image is persistence. One of his winning shots was captured in the remote valley of Zeballos on Vancouver Island where, during the winter, the fog rushes in and around the mountain peaks. Bucci sat there watching Rugged Mountain for hours, waiting for the perfect thickness of fog. "I've got to make sure everything's perfect. If I don't like it, I don't take a picture," he says. "It's got to be special."

The winning images will be published in Canadian Geographic's March/April 2026 issue, available on newsstands from Feb. 16.

Canadian Photos of the Year 2025 - Full winners list

Canadian Photographer of the Year

Anthony Bucci, Port McNeill, B.C.

Flora, Fauna and Fungi

Winner - Eli Wolpin, Vancouver

Runner-up - Cari Siebrits, North Vancouver

Honourable mention - Stephen Shikaze, Calgary

Honourable mention - Kristian Wolowidnyk, Edmonton

Epic Landscapes

Winner - Ash Voykin, Rossland, B.C.

Runner-up - Safayaat Ul Alam, Oshawa, Ont.

Honourable mention - Peter Robinson, Vancouver

Honourable mention - Samuel Choy, Vancouver

Weather, Seasons and Skies

Winner - Matt Melnyk, Calgary

Runner-up - Shane Turgeon, Edmonton

Honourable mention - Monika Deviat, Calgary

Honourable mention - Jeff Wizniak, Saskatoon

Outdoor Adventure

Winner - Will Lambert, Banff, Alta.

Runner-up - Peter Baumgarten, Manitowaning, Ont.

Honourable mention - Patrick Kilburn, Thornhill, Ont.

ABOUT CANADIAN GEOGRAPHIC

Published by the Royal Canadian Geographical Society , Canadian Geographic is a magazine dedicated to uncovering and communicating stories about Canadian people, places, and issues that matter. Each issue is a deep dive into the landscapes, cultures and wildlife that make up this land we know as Canada, illuminated with outstanding photography and one-of-a-kind maps. This award-winning tradition began in 1930; today, Canadian Geographic is published six times a year and is complemented by special print supplements and a dynamic website.

Canadian Geographic actively seeks out and nurtures Canadian photographic talent through its Photo Club , a free-to-join, 15,000-member-strong community of amateur and professional photographers. The Club hosts two competitions per year, recognizing emerging and established Canadian photographers who share the publication's mission of making Canada better known to Canadians and to the world.

