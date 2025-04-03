New research reveals the stark divide in how Canadians respond to tariffs, patriotism, and purchasing decisions

TORONTO, April 3, 2025 /CNW/ - ONE23WEST, a creative advertising agency, in partnership with research firm, INNOVATIVE Research, announces the findings of a new study, The Great Canadian Spending Shift: Meet Canada's Post-Tariff Consumers. This research uncovers a complex and divided landscape of Canadian consumer behaviour in the aftermath of tariff changes and growing nationalistic sentiments.

A new study reveals that Canadians are far from united in their spending habits. (CNW Group/ONE23WEST) From price-conscious shoppers to patriotic buyers, 6 unique consumer segments have emerged. (CNW Group/ONE23WEST)

The research challenges the common narrative that Canadians are united in their consumption choices, especially in light of increasing patriotism and boycotts often seen in the media. In reality, the study reveals that Canadians are far from a monolith — the consumer landscape is diverse, with six distinct segments emerging, each influenced by factors such as political leanings, purchasing power, and purchasing priorities.

Key findings include:

Price vs. Patriotism: While many Canadians express a desire to support local businesses and buy Canadian-made products, the research shows that price often beats patriotic feelings. For some, this creates an uncomfortable internal conflict and feelings of guilt, as financial considerations outweigh their desire to "buy Canadian."





While many Canadians express a desire to support local businesses and buy Canadian-made products, the research shows that price often beats patriotic feelings. For some, this creates an uncomfortable internal conflict and feelings of guilt, as financial considerations outweigh their desire to "buy Canadian." A Stark Divide in Reactions to Tariffs and the US: Canadians' emotions and buying decisions are deeply affected by their political leanings, with those on opposite sides of the political spectrum reacting in drastically different ways to tariffs and their relationship with the United States .





Canadians' emotions and buying decisions are deeply affected by their political leanings, with those on opposite sides of the political spectrum reacting in drastically different ways to tariffs and their relationship with . Generational Divide: Older Canadians tend to prioritize Canadian-made products more than their younger counterparts. This generational divide may be largely influenced by the ability to afford higher prices for domestic goods, with older consumers having the financial privilege to do so.

"We often hear about how Canada is united in its response to tariffs and its national pride, but our research shows the opposite. Canadians, especially in the post-tariff landscape, are more divided than we may realize," said Jared Gill, Strategy Director at ONE23WEST. "Understanding these nuanced consumer segments is critical for businesses and brands looking to make meaningful connections in this complex market."

The Great Canadian Spending Shift research provides in-depth insights into the six distinct consumer segments, offering businesses valuable guidance on how to engage with each group. Companies seeking actionable insights to navigate this complex landscape and better align their marketing strategies with consumer priorities can reach out to ONE23WEST and INNOVATIVE Research.

To learn more about these segments, visit one23west.ca/posttariffconsumers .

About the Research

These results are from an online poll of 1,178 Canadians, sponsored and conducted by INNOVATIVE Research Group Inc., between March 12th and March 16th, 2025. The results are weighted to 1000 by age, gender, region, education, and self-reported past federal vote to ensure the overall sample's composition reflects that of the actual population according to Census data.

SOURCE ONE23WEST

For more information on the research or to request a consultation, please contact: ONE23WEST: Colin Carroll, VP of Strategy, [email protected], www.one23west.ca; INNOVATIVE RESEARCH: Greg Lyle, CEO, [email protected], https://innovativeresearch.ca/