The Great British Columbia ShakeOut is October 15th!

While specific earthquake hazards depend on your location, British Columbia is in a seismically active region, and experiences earthquakes every day. ShakeOut BC is an annual opportunity to practice how to be safe during big earthquakes and to encourage everyone to review and update emergency preparedness plans.

The following individuals are available for interviews with the media:

- Alison Bird, Seismologist, Natural Resources Canada and ShakeOut BC committee

- Dr. John Cassidy, Seismologist, Natural Resources Canada

- Naomi Yamamoto, President, BC Earthquake Alliance

- Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific, Insurance Bureau of Canada

- Andrew Schaeffer & Camille Brillon, Seismologists Natural Resources Canada (seismic noise)

Media outlets are encouraged to help British Columbians participate in the drill by airing the drill instructions found in the following link at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday October 15th

https://www.shakeoutbc.ca/drill/broadcast/index.html

Quotes

Naomi Yamamoto, President BC Earthquake Alliance

"ShakeOut is the world's largest earthquake drill, and more than 715,000 British Columbians are participating in our virtual exercise this year," says Naomi Yamamoto, president of the BC Earthquake Alliance. "2020 has taught us to be ready for anything. Now is the time to update our emergencv plans and test our skills during ShakeOut. By practicing our drop, cover and hold-on, we can all feel safe when the earth shakes."

Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific, Insurance Bureau of Canada

"With the ongoing pandemic, many people will be participating from home this year and this is a unique opportunity to practice the Shake Out drill and have a frank discussion regarding earthquake preparedness with your families," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific, IBC. "There is a one-in-three chance that a significant earthquake will strike southwestern BC in the next 50 years. Governments, businesses and all British Columbians have a role to play in creating a true culture of earthquake preparedness across this province. By working together, we can make British Columbia safer and better prepared to cope when disaster strikes."

About ShakeOut BC

ShakeOut BC earthquake drills help people at home, school and work practice how to be safe during an earthquake and provide an opportunity for everyone to improve their overall preparedness. By participating, you, your family, your co-workers and millions of others will be better prepared to survive and recover quickly following an earthquake. As of today, 27.7 million people worldwide are registered to participate in the October 15th drill, including more than 715,000 British Columbians currently registered to participate. Last year over one million British Columbians participated.

ShakeOut BC is grateful to our sponsors; Insurance Bureau of Canada, BCAA, Health Emergency Management BC, Fortis BC, BC Hydro.

If you require more information, spokespeople from the Great BC ShakeOut are available to discuss the details in this media release.

SOURCE Insurance Bureau of Canada

For further information: To schedule an interview, please contact: Jenn Houtby-Ferguson, ShakeOut BC, BC Earthquake Alliance, P: 604-340-7889, E: [email protected]; Steve Kee, Director, External Communications, Insurance Bureau of Canada, P: 416-841-5669, E: [email protected]

Related Links

www.ibc.ca

