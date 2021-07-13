The GRE&T Centre 2020 Annual Report highlights the achievements of Alectra's innovation hub during its second year of operation

MISSISSAUGA, ON, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Alectra Inc. has released the Alectra Green Energy and Technology Centre (GRE&T Centre) 2020 Annual Report entitled, "Where great minds collaborate to power a better tomorrow."

Alectra established the GRE&T Centre in 2019 as a dedicated innovation facility to identify, evaluate, develop, and accelerate new clean and customer-friendly energy solutions for its customers and for its communities. The 2020 annual report, which is the second annual report for the GRE&T Centre since its launch in January 2019, highlights the achievements of Alectra's innovation hub during its second year of operation.

Some of the achievements featured in the Alectra GRE&T Centre 2020 Annual Report include:

Launching Canada's first local electricity market in partnership with the Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), the IESO York Region Non-Wires Alternatives Demonstration Project;

Being the first Canadian Utility named Public Power Utility of the Year by the Smart Electric Power Alliance (SEPA) in recognition of various innovative GRE&T Centre projects;

Working with 200 participants in 10 cities, driving 18 different types of electric vehicles (EVs) across the Alectra service area for our [email protected] pilot project;

Receiving the Canadian Electricity Association (CEA) Tom Mitchell Electric Vehicle Utility Leadership Award for various EV initiatives.

The GRE&T Centre 2020 Annual Report also shares some perspectives on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the changing energy sector. The ongoing pandemic has accelerated the pace of change in the world as well as helped to highlight the importance of innovation.

"The GRE&T Centre is the think tank, the collaboration hub, and ground zero for innovation as we change from the old energy economy to the new energy ecosystem," said Brian Bentz, President and CEO, Alectra Inc. "We are proud to have a devoted team that is helping Alectra to explore and commercialize new technologies that we can bring to customers in the future."

Alectra invites everyone to view its Alectra GRE&T Centre 2020 Annual Report on the Alectra website at https://www.alectra.com/great-centre-annual-report or to download a copy of the report in PDF format.

About Alectra Inc.

Serving more than one million homes and businesses in Ontario's Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Alectra Utilities is now the largest municipally-owned electric utility in Canada, based on the total number of customers served. We contribute to the economic growth and vibrancy of the 17 communities we serve by investing in essential energy infrastructure, delivering a safe and reliable supply of electricity, and providing innovative energy solutions.

Our mission is to be an energy ally, helping our customers and the communities we serve to discover the possibilities of tomorrow's energy future.

