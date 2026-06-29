The governments of Quebec and Canada are supporting the construction of housing for people with disabilities in Matane

MATANE, QC, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, along with the City of Matane, have announced combined investments of over $9 million that have helped build 32 adapted and affordable housing units for people with disabilities in Matane. The housing project, completed in 2025 by Logement HAN, will help provide inclusive and accessible living environments that support residents' independence and quality of life.

As part of the announcement, the residential complex site was visited by the Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant, and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert.

The Government of Canada contributed over $4.7 million to the project through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF). The Government of Quebec, meanwhile, contributed over $3.66 million through the Fonds de solidarité FTQ-Québec Agreement, to which was added $960,000 in patient capital from the Fonds de solidarité FTQ. The City of Matane is also contributing $675,000 to the project, and Logement HAN is contributing $200,000.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding to partner organizations through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing.

To build a strong housing sector in Canada, targeted collaboration from all levels of government, including municipal governments, will be key. That means working together with the private and non-profit sectors to bring down costs and build homes at a scale and pace not seen in generations. These investments will also provide Quebecers and Canadians with greater access to affordable and sustainable housing.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities build their capacity to develop local solutions to housing needs. This housing project will provide more safe and affordable housing for some of Matane's most vulnerable residents. It's also another step toward building an economy that works for everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This living environment is a testament to our desire to provide an accessible, safe and adapted place for people with disabilities. As a result of the collaboration between the Government of Quebec and its valued partners, including the Fonds immobilier de solidarité FTQ, we are realizing a common vision -- that of enabling everyone to live in housing that promotes their independence, dignity and full participation in the community. I am proud to see this partnership lead to concrete achievements that make a real difference in the lives of the people who live in the resulting projects." – Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Providing solutions that truly meet the housing needs of Quebecers is a priority for our government. The financial support we are announcing today is a concrete example of our commitment. I am proud of our contribution to this important project for the Matane community and of the significant difference it will make for people with disabilities." – The Honourable Joël Lightbound, Minister of Government Transformation, Public Works and Procurement, Quebec Lieutenant and Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"The City of Matane was proud to partner with Han Logement on this structuring project that addressed concrete housing needs. In doing so, Matane took action to support the development of accessible and adapted housing, demonstrating its commitment to addressing housing challenges while helping to build a more inclusive, forward-looking community."

– Eddy Métivier, Mayor of Matane

"The four-building complex of 32 adapted and affordable housing units in Matane is a concrete example today of the positive impact of an investment made in housing. For nearly a year, our tenants have benefited from a living environment that meets their needs and contributes to their well-being, independence and sense of belonging. On behalf of Logement HAN, I would like to sincerely thank the Government of Canada for its financial support, as well as the Fonds de solidarité FTQ–Québec Agreement and the City of Matane for their valuable contributions to this project. Every day, we see the positive impact of this investment, both for our tenants and the entire Matane community. Building on this achievement, we are continuing to develop new affordable and adapted housing projects to meet the growing needs of Quebec communities." – Anick Roy Trudel, President and CEO, Logement HAN

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) has provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. The AHF was a $16.1-billion National Housing Strategy program that prioritized housing projects for those who need them most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. The AHF is now closed to new applications, as all available funds have been committed. As of March 2026, the federal government had committed $15.83 billion to support the creation of over 61,700 units and the repair of over 174,700 units through the AHF.

has provided funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partner organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. The AHF was a $16.1-billion National Housing Strategy program that prioritized housing projects for those who need them most: women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous people, people with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans and young adults. The AHF is now closed to new applications, as all available funds have been committed. On September 19, 2025, the Government of Canada announced a top-up of $1.5 billion in loans for the New Construction Stream of the AHF to support the construction of more than 5,000 housing units starting in 2025–2026. In addition, the Rapid Housing Sub-Stream of the AHF will be accelerated by pulling $385 million in funding from future years.

Funding provided for this housing project is as follows:

Funding provided for this housing project is as follows: $4.7 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF)

$3.66 million from the Government of Quebec under the Fonds de solidarité FTQ-Québec and $960,000 in patient capital from the Fonds de solidarité FTQ

$675,000 from the City of Matane

$200,000 from Logement HAN

Additional information:

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected] Information: Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]