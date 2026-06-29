Desjardins Affordable Housing Initiative - A 45-unit affordable housing project to be built in Saint-Lazare

SAINT-LAZARE, QC, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Québec, the City of Saint-Lazare, Desjardins and Toit d'Abord Habitation Abordables Vaudreuil-Soulanges are proud to announce today on a two-building project totalling 45 affordable housing units located at 2080 and 2090, chemin Sainte-Angélique, in Saint-Lazare. The new project for families and individuals will include 15 adapted units for people with reduced mobility. Upon their completion, the Office régional d'habitation Vaudreuil-Soulanges will manage and maintain the buildings. The first tenants are expected to move in the fall of 2028. They will have access to high-quality facilities and a strategic location close to everyday amenities.

Government of Québec logo (CNW Group/Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC))

This housing project is being made possible by the Desjardins Affordable Housing Initiative, an innovative partnership between the Government of Quebec and Desjardins for the rapid creation of over 3,000 affordable housing units.

The overall budget for this project totals $17.9 million. The funding package includes government investments that stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its economic updates. The governments of Quebec and Canada have invested over $6 million in this project. The Government of Canada is also contributing an additional $1 million through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund. The City of Saint-Lazare is donating the land and contributing nearly $3.5 million to the project's construction. Desjardins is contributing over $800,000 in patient capital to the project and completes its financing package with a mortgage loan.

The event was attended by Christine Fréchette, Premier of Quebec, Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières, Karine Boivin Roy, Minister Responsible for Housing, Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil, Marilyne Picard, Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Social Services and the Fight Against Homelessness (Youth Protection), Geneviève Lachance, Mayor of Saint-Lazare and alternate Prefect of the Vaudreuil-Soulanges RCM, Yannick Laviolette, General Manager and Director, Affordable Housing at Desjardins Group, Michel Proulx, Chair, Toit d'Abord Habitations abordables Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Mayor of Les Cèdres, and other community partners.

Desjardins Affordable Housing Initiative: results beyond expectations

Projects completed under the Desjardins Affordable Housing Initiative are part of an already well-developed roadmap that shows just how successful the partnership between the Government of Quebec and Desjardins is.

As of May 31, 2026, 1,852 units were already in operation, 891 units were under construction, and 497 were in the approval process, for a total of 3,240 affordable housing units in 15 regions across Quebec.

At the end of 2025, in response to the housing crisis, Desjardins committed to creating more than 10,000 affordable and deferred-affordability housing units by 2028. This ambition marks a significant evolution in Desjardins's Affordable Housing Initiative launched in 2022, in partnership with the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), aiming to deliver 3,000 units by 2028.

This commitment, supported by public and private partnerships and an innovative funding model, will provide concrete solutions to thousands of families, students and individuals, while fostering a more inclusive and supportive society.

To reach this goal, Desjardins will build on its innovative one-stop-shop model, which centralizes sources of funding and helps get projects off the ground quickly, through streamlined processes and support from a dedicated team.

Quotes:

"Each new affordable home we deliver represents a concrete response to the housing crisis and an improved quality of life for Quebecers. Thanks to strong partnerships between governments, municipalities, community organizations, and the private sector, we are accelerating the completion of projects like the one in Saint-Lazare. Our government is determined to build more homes, faster, so that families, seniors, and people with modest incomes can find housing at an affordable cost, everywhere in Quebec."

Christine Fréchette, Premier of Quebec

"The project we are highlighting today will make a real difference for the people here in the Vaudreuil-Soulanges RCM. Each project like this brings us closer to the country we want to build -- a country where everyone has access to a safe and affordable home."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"Breaking ground on this project means more than just the work beginning--it embodies our commitment to providing accessible, modern communities adapted to the needs of the citizens of the Vaudreuil-Soulanges RCM. We're laying the foundation for an even stronger and forward-looking community with the start of this 45-unit affordable housing project. I'm proud to see this partnership come to fruition and to see, once again, that when we work together, we can turn great ambitions into lasting achievements for families and individuals."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is committed to driving the housing supply to reduce housing costs. I'm very proud of this project, whose launch will add 45 affordable housing units greatly needed by citizens across the Vaudreuil-Soulanges RCM. It's an example of what we can achieve when the government, city authorities and organizations work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong."

Peter Schiefke, Member of Parliament for Vaudreuil

"This announcement marks an important milestone for Saint-Lazare and for the entire Soulanges riding. You are aware of my long-standing commitment to recognizing the rights of people with disabilities and addressing their needs within our public policies. I am therefore pleased that this project includes, among other things, 15 adapted housing units-- a concrete step forward that will help improve the quality of life for many individuals and families in our region. As the Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges, I am proud to see this project take shape and to witness the mobilization of our partners to build an inclusive, accessible, and welcoming community where everyone has the opportunity to fully thrive."

Marilyne Picard, Member of the National Assembly for Soulanges and Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister Responsible for Social Services and the Fight Against Homelessness (Youth Protection)

"In Saint-Lazare, where the residential supply remains largely comprised of single-family homes, the addition of 45 affordable rental units is a concrete step toward a greater variety of housing options. This project will enable households to stay or settle in our region with the peace of mind that they can build their future here, in a context where access to housing is becoming an increasingly important issue. I'm particularly proud that Saint-Lazare is contributing to this regional initiative led by Toit d'Abord, proving that a concerted and agile approach can benefit our citizens."

Geneviève Lachance, Mayor of Saint-Lazare and alternate Prefect of the Vaudreuil-Soulanges RCM

"In the face of the housing crisis, no organization can stand alone. By working together with committed partners like those gathered today, we can accelerate the launch of projects and meet the needs of communities. In Saint-Lazare, these 45 units are much more than just additional housing, they will provide families and individuals with a stable, accessible and quality living space. Through our model simplifying and accelerating project development, we want to keep working with communities to build sustainable solutions that make a difference in people's lives."

Denis Dubois, President and CEO, Desjardins Group

"Toit d'Abord is the result of the political will of the 23 municipalities in our MRC. By joining forces, we have created an agile structure capable of delivering large-scale projects while placing people at the heart of every decision. In Vaudreuil-Soulanges, no one should be left behind. These 45 units reflect our commitment to turning regional expertise into a true driver of dignity and solidarity for our local communities."

Michel Proulx, Chair, Toit d'Abord Habitation abordables Vaudreuil-Soulanges and Mayor of Les Cèdres

Highlights:

The Vaudreuil-Soulanges RCM is experiencing sustained population growth, resulting in steadily rising housing needs.

Toit d'Abord Habitations abordables Vaudreuil-Soulanges plays a key role by actively contributing to the development of new affordable housing units. Through its commitment and its engaging and foundational projects, the organization is tangibly contributing to increasing the housing supply and meeting the growing needs of the people of Vaudreuil-Soulanges.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy.

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About the City of Saint-Lazare

The City of Saint-Lazare is a green city known for its country charm and focus on environmental conservation.

The City of Saint-Lazare is committed to providing an exceptional quality of life that allows families to thrive, because they play a key role in its community. Meeting the recreational and cultural needs and expectations of these families is a priority.

About Desjardins Group

Desjardins Group is the largest co-operative financial group in North America and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $487.9 billion as at March 31, 2025. It has been named one of the top employers in Canada by both Forbes magazine and Mediacorp. It has also been recognized as one of the World's Best Banks 2025 by Forbes. The organization has more than 56,100 skilled employees. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, its online platforms and its subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker magazine, Desjardins has one of the highest capital ratios and one of the highest credit ratings in the industry. In 2025, Desjardins Group celebrated its 125th anniversary, marking more than a century of focusing its ambitions and expertise on being there for members and clients.

About Toit d'Abord Habitations Abordables Vaudreuil-Soulanges

Toit d'Abord Habitations abordables Vaudreuil-Soulanges is a non-profit organization working to promote access to affordable and quality housing for middle-class individuals and families, as well as those with modest incomes and/or special needs in Vaudreuil-Soulanges. It contributes to strengthening the social fabric and well-being in the region. For more information, visit toitdabord.ca.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Élodie Masson, Press Secretary to the Office of the Premier, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Public Affairs, Desjardins Group, [email protected]