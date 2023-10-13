The Governments of Canada and the Northwest Territories sign bilateral agreement to end gender-based violence

YELLOWKNIFE, NT, Oct. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Living a life free from violence is a fundamental human right, unfortunately gender-based violence (GBV) continues to be a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in Canada. It is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time that affects people of all backgrounds, genders, and ages.

Today, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the Honourable Caroline Wawzonek, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women in the Northwest Territories, announced a historic bilateral agreement. The federal government will be investing close to $16.4 million over four years to support the implementation of the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence in the Northwest Territories.

This comprehensive plan reflects our commitment to preventing gender-based violence, while empowering communities through community-led solutions. The Plan is focused on three priority areas: increasing prevention efforts; reaching underserved and at-risk populations; and stabilizing the GBV sector.

Launched in November 2022 by Federal, Provincial and Territorial Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence is a 10-year plan that sets a framework to have a Canada free of gender-based violence – a Canada that supports victims, survivors and their families from coast to coast to coast. The National Action Plan is informed by over 1,000 recommendations from Indigenous partners, victims and survivors of GBV, frontline organizations, and experts.

This agreement will support the Government of the Northwest Territories to stabilize the gender-based violence prevention sector by enhancing social infrastructure. It will also support victims, survivors and their families to navigate a wide range of enhanced and culturally relevant supports and services. Prevention initiatives will focus on increasing knowledge and awareness about gender-based violence among frontline service providers, men and boys, women and girls, and children and youth. This agreement will also support the Northwest Territories' response to the Truth and Reconciliation Calls to Action.

This announcement is among a series of bilateral agreements that are being signed between the federal government and provinces and territories. This agreement is in addition to the funding provided to the Northwest Territories earlier this year to support crisis hotlines. These investments will help the Government of the Northwest Territories to create and enhance critical programs and supports for victims and survivors of gender-based violence and their families.

Coordinated and collaborative actions from federal, provincial, and territorial governments are key in effectively preventing and addressing gender-based violence. Provincial and territorial governments will continue working together in partnership with Indigenous partners, survivors, civil society, front-line service providers, municipalities, the private sector and researchers to implement the National Action Plan within their jurisdictions in a way that responds to the evolving needs of and emerging issues for survivors and victims of gender-based violence.

Quotes

"Gender-based violence is unacceptable and has no place in our country. Today's historic announcement builds on years of federal, provincial and territorial collaboration, working with Indigenous partners, survivors, experts, and frontline organizations. We know that we cannot end gender-based violence unless we work together, that's why multi-level partnership is the foundation of our National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. This is an important step towards a safer Canada for everyone."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Combating family violence is a shared responsibility, and today' announcement demonstrates our governments' shared commitment to prevent and respond to gender-based violence and support survivors and their families in the Northwest Territories."

The Honourable Caroline Wawzonek, Minister Responsible for the Status of Women in the Northwest Territories

Quick facts

Since 2021, the Government of Canada has committed $1.14 billion to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including $539.3 million over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan.

has committed to advance the National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence, including over five years to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan. More than 11 million people in Canada have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15.

have experienced intimate partner violence, a type of gender-based violence, at least once since the age of 15. In 2009, it was estimated that intimate partner violence has an economic cost of $7.4 billion annually, and sexual violence, a cost of $4.8 billion annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of GBV.

annually, and sexual violence, a cost of annually. It is further estimated that Canadian businesses lose millions due to decreased productivity and individuals being unable to work as a result of GBV. The Northwest Territories have the second highest rate of gender-based violence in Canada , with 7 to 10 times the national averages depending on the type of crimes.

have the second highest rate of gender-based violence in , with 7 to 10 times the national averages depending on the type of crimes. Children and youth, specifically girls, were more likely to be victims of family violence in the territories than in the provinces, with Nunavut reporting the highest rate, followed by the Northwest Territories and Yukon in 2019.

Associated links

Follow Women and Gender Equality Canada:

