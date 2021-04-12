The Governments of Canada and Quebec invest in two recreation and sports projects in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Support for recreational and sports infrastructure

CARLETON-SUR-MER, QC, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - As the pandemic has made us more aware of the importance of having a healthy population, the governments of Canada and Quebec are proud to provide support for nearly 200 recreational and sports infrastructure projects across Quebec. Thanks to these investments, Quebec municipalities will have modern and safe facilities that are easily accessible, creating winning conditions for physical activity in our communities.

Today, the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine, the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and Minister responsible for the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region, on behalf of Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, announced more than $5.25 million in funding for the completion of two projects in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region.

This funding will be used to renovate and upgrade the Léopold-Leclerc Centre in Carleton-sur-Mer and the Marco-Sébastien Cyr Centre in Port-Daniel-Gascons. While contributing to the regional economy, these projects will improve the region's recreational infrastructure and support healthy and active living.

In the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region, the Government of Canada is investing more than $2.6 million through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), while the Government of Quebec is investing more than $2.6 million through its Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Funding Program.

Quotes:

"Sports and recreation are essential to living healthy, active lives and staying connected to the community. The federal government is investing more than $2.6 million in two recreational projects in Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine to improve the quality of life and well-being of residents. These projects will also create jobs at a time when we need them most. Canada's Infrastructure Plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

The Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"In Gaspésie like in Magdalen Islands, our arenas, swimming pools and recreation centers help us stay in shape and in touch with the community. Thanks to the recreational projects we are announcing today, beneficiaries will benefit from safe and modern, facilities, that can provide quality services to encourage a healthy and active lifestyle."

The Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue and Member of Parliament for Gaspésie–Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"More than ever, we are becoming aware of the importance of being active. That is why we are implementing ways to help Quebecers get involved more in physical fitness activities. Access to modern, good-quality sports and recreational infrastructure is a strong incentive in encouraging regular physical activity. These projects will have a real impact on the quality of life of families and the vitality of our communities. Thanks to the investments we are announcing today, I hope that everyone will enjoy being more physically active."

Isabelle Charest, Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women

"It is well-known that sports and recreational activities are a vital part of good physical and mental health. Our government is committed to promoting the quality of life and well-being of residents in all regions of Quebec. This investment will enable the people of Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine to benefit from new sports and recreational facilities that meet their needs."

Jonatan Julien, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Minister responsible for the Côte-Nord Region and Minister responsible for the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Quick Facts:

Through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than $7.5 billion in Quebec between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities.

Infrastructure Program (ICIP), the federal government is investing more than in between 2018 and 2028 in community, cultural and recreational infrastructure projects, green infrastructure, public transit, and infrastructure in rural and northern communities. The Government of Quebec's Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), the objective of which is to implement the ICIP in Quebec and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The budget for the PAFIRS is $294 million .

Recreational and Sports Infrastructure Financial Assistance Program (PAFIRS) is part of the ICIP and the Integrated Bilateral Agreement (IBA), the objective of which is to implement the ICIP in and establish the terms and conditions, obligations and commitments of the parties. The budget for the PAFIRS is . Quebec's Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA.

Department of Education is responsible for implementing the Recreational Infrastructure sub-stream of the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure stream of the IBA. By funding projects to build, develop, renovate, upgrade, expand or refit recreational and sports infrastructure, the PAFIRS objective is to provide support for recreational and sports infrastructure in good condition in all regions of Quebec and to increase access to this infrastructure for Quebecers.

Related Product:

Backgrounder: The Governments of Canada and Quebec invest in two recreation and sports projects in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Appendix:

Backgrounder

The Governments of Canada and Quebec invest in two recreation and sports projects in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region

Joint federal, provincial and municipal funding is being provided for two recreational infrastructure projects in the Gaspésie–Îles-de-la-Madeleine Region.

The Government of Canada is investing $2,626,989.50 in these projects through the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Quebec is also investing $2,626,989.50 under its Sports and Recreation Infrastructure Funding Program. These contributions will be supplemented by more than $1.7 million in eligible costs.

Project Information:

Location Project Name and Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal /

Other Funding* Carleton-

sur-Mer Renovating and upgrading of the Léopold Leclerc Centre, including insulating the roof and building and renovating the dressing rooms and washrooms and improving universal accessibility $959,023.50 $959,023.50 $ 959,009.17* Port-Daniel-

Gascons Renovating, upgrading and expansion of the Marco-Sébastien Cyr Sports Centre, including the addition of a subdividable gymnasium with change rooms and washrooms, equipment rooms and parking $1,667,966 $1,667,966 $1,667, 921.96



**$112,500 in funding from the Caisse Desjardins de la Baie-des-Chaleurs

Related Links:

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal investments in infrastructure projects in Quebec:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map-carte/index-eng.html

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/about-invest-apropos-eng.html

Sports and Recreation Infrastructure Funding Program (PAFIRS – IBA)

http://www.education.gouv.qc.ca/index.php?id=40823

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Chantalle Aubertin, Press Secretary, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, 613-941-0660, [email protected]; Alice Bergeron, Press Secretary for the Minister for Education and Minister responsible for the Status of Women, 418-997-4093

Related Links

www.infrastructure.gc.ca

