MONTRÉAL, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, and Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Outaouais Region, announced an additional joint investment of more than $56 million to support development work at the Musée d'art contemporain (MAC) de Montréal. In total, $50 million will be invested by Canada for this project, and $55 million by Québec.

This additional funding will be used to improve the museum experience, visitor services and the protection and enhancement of the MAC Collection, will also help reorganize the building's interior spaces. The project also involves modernizing the building, as well as landscaping works outside of the museum.

This project will provide residents, visitors and artists with a more accessible cultural infrastructure, which will help preserve and promote local and international modern art.

By investing in infrastructure, the Governments of Canada and Quebec are growing our economy, building resilient communities, and improving the lives of citizens.

Quotes

"Investing in our infrastructure isn't about putting money in concrete. It's a concrete investment in the dynamism of our society. Helping the Musée d'art contemporain double its exhibition space means twice as much room to celebrate art and culture, especially our own. By working with the Musée and the Québec government, we're creating opportunities for our artists to shine here, across the country and around the world."

The Honourable Pablo Rodriguez, Minister of Canadian Heritage and Quebec Lieutenant, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Musée d'art contemporain has been a flagship cultural institution in Montréal and throughout Québec since the Quiet Revolution. That's why I made it one of my priorities on Day 1 of this mandate. The funds announced today will enable the museum to carry out its extensive transformation and repositioning."

Mathieu Lacombe, Quebec Minister of Culture and Communications, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister Responsible for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue Region and the Outaouais Region

"We welcome this announcement, which only strengthens our confidence in the MAC's promising future, and reaffirms the commitment and dedication of all the partners involved: the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications, the Government of Canada, Place des arts, the Société québécoise des infrastructures (SQI), as well as the MAC Foundation and numerous benefactors who support us in the realization of this long-awaited project, located at the heart of the country's largest cultural complex. We're delighted to be moving into the next phase of execution, which will bring us closer to the inauguration we've all been longing for."

John Zeppetelli, Director of the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal

Quick facts

The Government of Canada is investing an additional $31,150,000 in this project, and the Government of Quebec is contributing $25,000,000 . The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal is contributing $11,500,000 .

is investing an additional in this project, and the Government of is contributing . The Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal is contributing . The Government of Canada's funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

funding comes from the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. In 2016, the Government of Canada invested $18,850,000 through the Major Infrastructure Component of the Building Canada Fund for renovation works at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

invested through the Major Infrastructure Component of the Building Canada Fund for renovation works at the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. The Quebec government has also invested $30,000,000 in 2016 under the Plan Québécois des infrastructures to expand and redevelop the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal.

government has also invested in 2016 under the Plan Québécois des infrastructures to expand and redevelop the Musée d'art contemporain de Montréal. Today's announcement brings the total funding from the Government of Canada to $50,000,000 , and $55,000,000 from the Quebec government.

to , and from the government. Including today's announcement, 213 infrastructure projects or project bundles under the Community, Culture and Recreation Infrastructure Stream have been funded in Quebec , with a total federal contribution of more than $282 million and a total provincial contribution of nearly $267 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of nearly . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

