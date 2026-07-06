The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal support the construction of housing units in Montréal

MONTRÉAL, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal announced combined funding of $37.48 million for four residential projects in Montréal that will create 142 units. These initiatives will help meet the growing housing needs of the city's most vulnerable populations.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, as well as Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, and Caroline Braun, Head of Housing on the City of Montréal Executive Committee.

The Government of Quebec contributed over $20.6 million for the four projects through the Société d'habitation du Québec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. The Government of Canada, for its part, contributed over $6.24 million through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF). The City of Montréal contributed $8.68 million to all the projects.

Moreover, the government investments associated with the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec in the Saint-Antoine Est and Pavillon du Plateau projects stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates.

Project details:

Saint-Antoine Est Project: 35 studios for people experiencing homelessness $5.69 million from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $9.89 million under the Société d'habitation du Québec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec $3.96 million from the City of Montréal

Pavillon du Plateau project: 70 rooms for people experiencing homelessness $10.7 million under the Société d'habitation du Québec's Programme d'habitation abordable Québec $4.28 million from the City of Montréal $600,000 from CIUSS du Centre-sud de l'île de Montréal

Coop Les Jardins Project: 16 units for families and single individuals $237,973 from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $775,000 in loans from the Caisse d'économie solidaire Desjardins $112,000 from the Coopérative d'habitations Desjardins $144,995 from the City of Montréal.

Coopérative d'habitation L'Escale project: 21 units for families and single individuals $313,783 from the federal government, through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) $475,000 from the Coopérative d'habitation l'Escale de Montréal $300,000 from the City of Montréal.



The governments of Canada and Quebec and the City of Montréal have made housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process. These investments will help build more housing units as well as strengthen the Canadian economy.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities strengthen their capacity to develop local solutions to housing and homelessness needs. This housing project will provide more safe and affordable housing for some of Montréal's most vulnerable residents. It's also another step toward building an economy that works for everyone." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government is working on all fronts to increase the housing supply across all of Quebec. We are committed to continuing to step up the construction of social and affordable housing in our area. Today's announcement proves that we can be agile and diligent in following through on projects. I'm very proud of our ability to quickly deploy investments for the benefit of Quebec households." – Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"The projects we're announcing today will make a big difference for people here in Montréal. Every project like this one draws us closer to the country we want to build--a country where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Member of Parliament for Laurier–Sainte-Marie

"A few days after July 1, too many households are still looking for affordable housing that meets their needs. This announcement is therefore very good news. In Montréal, the housing crisis is primarily about affordability, and increasing the supply of affordable housing is how we can really make a difference. The City of Montréal is pleased to see the governments of Quebec and Canada join forces to implement concrete solutions that will have a real impact in the lives of Montrealers."

-- Caroline Braun, Head of Housing on the City of Montréal Executive Committee

"With the Saint-Antoine Project and Pavillon du Plateau, the Old Brewery Mission is proud to be able to expand its range of solutions for people experiencing homelessness or at risk of becoming homeless. These investments will allow us to offer more humanity and support to people at various stages of their journey to housing stability. These projects show what is possible when governments and community organizations join forces to break the cycle of homelessness in Montréal." – James Hughes, President and CEO, Old Brewery Mission

"The support of the Government of Canada and CMHC, together with that of the City of Montréal, has been a true driving force for the Les Jardins Housing Cooperative and the Escale Housing Cooperative. It has enabled us to carry out major renovations that ensure the preservation of our assets and the long-term sustainability of our buildings. Preserving affordable, high-quality living environments in a historic neighbourhood such as Milton-Parc is essential to maintaining a strong and resilient community." -- Clémence Léveillé, member of the Les Jardins Housing Cooperative

Quick facts:

The affordable housing projects announced today will be carried out under the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec (PHAQ) part of the Société d'habitation du Québec and will benefit from federal government funding. These projects will benefit from several sources of funding from the governments of Canada and Quebec.

The government investments associated with the Programme d'habitation abordable Québec in the Saint-Antoine Est and Pavillon du Plateau projects stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding to partner organizations through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing affordable and community housing. Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency dedicated to building and financing affordable housing at scale. In January 2026, Canada and Quebec signed a memorandum of understanding to guide the deployment of Build Canada Homes across Quebec. As part of this agreement, both governments established a Joint Collaboration Table to coordinate funding, streamline approval processes, and improve alignment between federal, provincial, municipal, and community partners.



Additional information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) is a federal Crown corporation and the foundation of Canada's housing system. For over 80 years, CMHC has supported the functioning of housing markets across the country through housing finance solutions -- including mortgage loan insurance and securitization -- while providing trusted, unbiased data, research and market intelligence to inform policy and decision making. Through its national presence, deep expertise in housing economics and finance, and a system-wide perspective, CMHC helps foster a more stable, well-functioning housing market that supports households, communities and the broader economy. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Arianna Durgerian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Minister Responsible for Housing, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Justine Lesage, Media Relations at the Office of the Mayor of Montréal, 263-999-7617 [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]